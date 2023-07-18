Proportion of smokers buying duty free tobacco in England triples since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proportion of smokers buying duty free tobacco in England triples since 2019

By Press Association
A study in the journal Tobacco Control found the proportion of smokers who have bought duty free tobacco in England has tripled since 2019 (PA)
The proportion of smokers who have bought duty free tobacco in England has tripled since 2019, rising from just over 5% to more than 16%, according to a study.

The findings were a “cause for concern”, authors of the study, published online in the journal Tobacco Control, said, because those who used cheap tobacco were less likely to quit.

Between 2002 and 2014, between 12% and 20% of UK adult smokers said their last tobacco purchase had been from a low or untaxed source.

Smokers who buy their tobacco from low or untaxed sources, and those who switch to cheaper products, are less likely to try to quit smoking than those who continue to pay the full price, the report said.

The study aimed to find out if “significant” social and economic changes in England prompted by Brexit rule changes on allowable tobacco purchases for personal use, the social and travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic, and the cost-of-living crisis, had affected buying habits.

Researchers looked at data from 11,232 adults who had smoked in the past year, analysing changes between February 2019 – a year before the UK formally left the European Union – and October 2022.

The responses showed that the proportion of respondents reporting duty free tobacco purchases rose from just over 5% in February 2019 to just over 16% in October 2022.

The proportion of respondents who said they had bought on the black market did not change significantly, rising from just over 9% to just over 14% between February 2019 and November 2020, then falling back to 8.5% by October 2022.

The researchers acknowledge limitations to the study, such as all the data being self-reported and related to purchases within the preceding six months.

Participants were not asked about the frequency or quantity of tobacco purchases, so no distinction could be made between occasional and regular use of cost-cutting strategies.

However the report concludes: “A rise in cross-border (duty free) tobacco purchasing is a cause for concern given people who use cheap tobacco are less likely to try to quit smoking.

“Policy measures that reduce access to cheaper sources of tobacco could help increase the rate of quit attempts among those who smoke and accelerate progress towards the Government’s Smoke Free 2030 target.”