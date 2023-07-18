UK profit warnings hit highest yearly level since 2008, outside of pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK profit warnings hit highest yearly level since 2008, outside of pandemic

By Press Association
Profit warnings from UK-listed companies hit the highest level than in any second-quarter since the pandemic, EY-Parthenon said (Yui Mok/PA)
The proportion of UK-listed companies that issued profit warnings in the past year was higher than any year since 2008, outside of the pandemic, according to new analysis.

It comes as higher borrowing costs and a tougher sales environment have weighed heavily on businesses.

Companies listed on the London Stock Exchange issued 66 profit warnings between April and June, EY-Parthenon revealed in its latest report.

It refers to official statements from companies whose shares are listed on the stock exchange that full-year profits will be materially below expectations.

The figure marks the highest second-quarter total in three years, when warnings soared to 166 in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Furthermore, 17.9% of all UK-listed firms have lowered their profit expectations in the past year, the highest proportion outside the pandemic since the 2008 financial crisis, the report revealed.

Businesses are coming up against high levels of inflation and rising interest rates, which has made it more expensive to borrow.

Changing credit conditions accounted for a fifth of profit warnings during the quarter.

Falling sales were cited in a substantial 59% of total warnings, as struggling businesses faced waning demand among consumers and customers experiencing higher living costs.

There was also an uplift in listed companies issuing multiple profit warnings, with 36 companies entering the three-warning “danger zone” in the last year, EY-Parthenon said.

The analysis found that, of those companies which have not already been forced to de-list after issuing three profit warnings, a combined debt level of £2.8 billion is due in the next two years.

The combined debt of companies that have issued two warnings over the past year hit £7.8 billion, it revealed.

Jo Robinson, a partner at EY-Parthenon, said: “The sustained rise in profit warnings over the last two years reflects the extraordinary mix of challenges faced by UK businesses over that timeframe.

“Rising interest rates have significantly changed credit conditions for companies that need to refinance, and businesses have started to feel the effect of a more expensive borrowing environment, especially in sectors where credit availability has been a key driver of activity.”

Companies across different sectors have cautioned investors over their financial results in recent months.

Shops stock
Fashion retailer Superdry has had to cut costs and consider a share sell after being hit by a spell of worse-than-expected sales (Ian West/PA)

AIM-listed Hotel Chocolat issued its second profit warning in two months last month after seeing lower sales than it expected during the crucial Easter period.

Recruitment firm Robert Walters also warned over its full-year profits in June, after downgrading its previous year’s results in January, having faced a weakening jobs market and lower candidate confidence.

Meanwhile, fashion retailer Superdry said it has been in talks over an equity raise in a bid to shore up its balance sheet in the face of rough trading, on top of efforts to slash costs across the business.

The firm issued a profit warning for the second time this year as a result of worse-than-expected sales.