Vodafone launches faster social broadband tariff for struggling families

By Press Association
The new plan has been designed to offer more choice in the social broadband market (Alamy/PA)
Vodafone has launched a new social broadband tariff with faster speeds to encourage families struggling with the cost of living to take up the help.

The new plan, Fibre 2 Essentials, has been designed to offer more choice in the social broadband market and meet the needs of busier households.

The plan costs £20 a month and gives customers speeds of up to 73 Mbps.

It follows findings from consumer group Which? that concerns over broadband speed on social tariffs was slowing take-up of them.

Vodafone is promoting its social tariffs to anyone on jobseeker’s allowance and Universal Credit, as well as those on employment and support allowance, reduced earnings allowance, disability allowance, personal independence payments or pension credit.

Vodafone UK chief executive Ahmed Essam said: “We have led the way in social tariffs, being the first to launch both fixed and mobile connectivity and having the cheapest social broadband product on the market since October last year.

“We have now heard the call for telecoms providers to do more to support people in the cost-of-living crisis and offer social tariffs that meet the needs of different households, so we are continuing to lead the way by promoting a new faster speed social broadband tariff to our existing portfolio.

“Connectivity isn’t a luxury; we are doing all we can to make sure everyone can stay connected.”

As part of its proposed merger with Three UK, Vodafone has committed to retaining all current measures to support vulnerable customers affected by the cost-of-living crisis, including social tariffs and digital inclusion campaigns.

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “We’re pleased that Vodafone has responded with this new faster offering following Which?’s campaigning in this area.

“Which? research has found worries about the speed of social tariffs can be a barrier to take-up. A range of social tariff options ensures eligible consumers can choose the right connection for their household’s needs.

“Ofcom, Which? and others have repeatedly called on broadband providers to do more to promote these tariffs to eligible customers and they must ramp up these efforts.

“Firms should also let customers on any contract leave without exit fees when switching to a social tariff – especially if they do not offer discounted tariffs themselves.”