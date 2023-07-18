TV ad for Wuka period underwear cleared after 295 complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

TV ad for Wuka period underwear cleared after 295 complaints

By Press Association
A TV ad for period underwear has been cleared by the regulator after almost 300 complaints from viewers saying it was offensive and distressing (ASA/PA)
A TV ad for period underwear has been cleared by the regulator after almost 300 complaints from viewers saying it was offensive and distressing (ASA/PA)

A TV ad for period underwear has been cleared by the regulator after almost 300 complaints from viewers saying it was offensive and distressing.

The advert, seen in April, showed images of Wuka period underwear, blood and clots in a shower, a female wearing a sanitary pad in her underwear and a used tampon being thrown into a bin.

A voiceover said: “Wuka loves periods. For the sneezy flows, the trickly flows, gushing, rushing, all kinds of flows. Ditch those pads and tampons.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 295 complaints saying the imagery used was offensive and likely to cause distress.

Wuka told the ASA it was “pro-active” in its bids to “represent periods positively, encourage society to talk more openly and promote the benefits of switching to reusable period products”.

The brand said it received unprompted positive feedback about the ad, which highlighted the need for “real” periods to be seen by men and women of all ages to enable society to become “period positive”.

Wuka said it stands by its decision to include the imagery and did not consider a stronger scheduling restriction was needed.

The campaign was cleared by ad clearance agency Clearcast with an ‘ex-kids’ scheduling restriction for its use of the word ‘ass’, which meant it should not be shown in or around programmes made for, or specifically targeted at, children.

Clearcast said it held detailed discussions to consider the blood imagery but did not believe additional restrictions were necessary because it depicted normal periods, while the used tampon thrown in a bin was an accurate depiction of how traditional sanitary products are disposed of.

The agency said to depict menstrual flow as blue, as has been done historically, would be inaccurate.

The ASA acknowledged that images of period blood and a used tampon were “likely to be unexpected” in a TV ad.

It said: “We recognised that blood featured in ads was often associated with injury, and that blood imagery in any context could be scary and unnerving.

“Therefore, we acknowledged that some viewers had been distressed when viewing the ad.

“However, we considered that whilst unconventional, in the context of a period product, the blood and blood clots were a realistic and accurate depiction of consumers’ menstruation experiences.”

It added: “We acknowledged that the imagery, including the blood clots and the used tampon, would have been unfamiliar to very young children and, again, blood could have connotations of injury.

“However, we understood that the average age menstruation began for most children was around the age of 12 years, but could be as young as eight.

“Therefore, we considered it was likely that many children would be familiar with and understand that blood associated with menstruation was normal.”

The watchdog concluded: “For those reasons, whilst we acknowledged that some viewers may have found blood, blood clots and a used tampon distasteful, and that some distress had been caused, we did not consider that the imagery was likely to cause serious or widespread offence, or excessive fear or distress.

“We therefore concluded the ad did not breach the Codes.”

Wuka chief executive and co-founder Ruby Raut said the brand received “multiple reactions of shock and disgust” in response to the ad.

She said: “Period stigma deters girls from openly discussing their experiences when it comes to their menstrual health and inflicts an unnecessary and wholly avoidable sense of shame or humiliation on so many, even in today’s society.

“Having our advert cleared by both Clearcast and the ASA further shows that these scenes are not harmful and in fact are important to be shown as part of a normal TV viewing experience.”