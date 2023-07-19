– What is a gigafactory?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

What is a gigafactory?

By Press Association
Building electric vehicle battery factories in the UK is seen as vital to the country’s automotive industry (Alamy/PA)
Building electric vehicle battery factories in the UK is seen as vital to the country’s automotive industry (Alamy/PA)

Building electric vehicle (EV) battery factories in the UK is seen as vital to the country’s automotive industry.

Here the PA news answers eight questions about these gigafactories.

– What is a gigafactory?

A large site where EV batteries are produced.

– Which country has the most?

China. It is estimated to be on course to make more than twice as many batteries as every other country in the world combined.

– Why does the UK need gigafactories?

EV manufacturers want batteries to be produced as close as possible to where the rest of the vehicle is built.

Having gigafactories in the UK is seen as vital to encourage car-makers to keep and open plants in the country.

– Why is EV production important?

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

– What is inside EV batteries?

They are built from a combination of raw materials, including precious metals such as cobalt, nickel and manganese which are extracted from the ground through complex and costly methods.

– How many gigafactories does the UK need?

Research from the Faraday Institution say at least five will be needed by 2030 to meet demand for the number of EVs expected to be built in the UK at that point.

– Are any gigafactories already open in the UK?

The UK’s only large-scale EV battery plant opened in 2012 in Sunderland.

It is owned by Envision and provides batteries for Nissan’s Leaf electric cars.

The company is planning to open a second gigafactory in the city in 2025.

– What happened to Britishvolt?

The start-up company started building a gigafactory in Blythe, Northumberland, in 2021 but went out of business earlier this year as it could not raise enough money.

It was bought by Australian business Recharge Industries, which hopes to resume construction.