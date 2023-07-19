National Grid sells off another 20% of gas network to Australia’s Macquarie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

National Grid sells off another 20% of gas network to Australia’s Macquarie

By Press Association
National Gas supplies fuel to millions of UK homes (Yui Mok/PA)
National Gas supplies fuel to millions of UK homes (Yui Mok/PA)

National Grid has sold off another big chunk of Britain’s gas infrastructure network as Australian investor Macquarie plans to buy another 20% of National Gas.

The deal means the Macquarie-run consortium will own 80% of National Gas, which owns thousands of miles of pipes that bring supplies into homes across the country.

It follows a deal in February last year which saw Macquarie and British Columbia Investment buy a controlling 60% stake in the gas infrastructure business for £4.2 billion.

At the time the buyers revealed they had the option to take more shares in National Gas.

On Wednesday Macquarie announced it aims to buy an additional 20%, in a deal which would give National Grid proceeds of around £700 million.

The deal is still waiting for a thumbs up from the regulator but is expected to close in the second half of this year if all goes to plan.

Macquarie also has the potential to buy the last 20% of the company, putting all of National Gas into the hands of the world’s largest infrastructure investor.

It raises questions over the plan Macquarie has for the gas transmission grid. As the UK tries to decarbonise, a major element will have to be abandoning gas for cooking and heating homes.

Many say that heat pumps, which heat homes electrically, are the best solution, but others, including those who own gas networks, instead want to upgrade the gas pipes so they can pump hydrogen into British homes.

Critics say this could lock in the use of natural gas for much longer, that hydrogen will be needed elsewhere – such as in heavy industry – and that making green hydrogen, which uses renewable electricity to create hydrogen from water molecules, is much more expensive than using the same electricity to heat homes directly.

Macquarie recently hit headlines as Thames Water, which it owned for years, came close to falling into administration because of its debt pile.

A lot of the debt was built up during Macquarie’s ownership.