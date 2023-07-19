UK’s competition watchdog provisionally clears £53bn computer tech tie-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s competition watchdog provisionally clears £53bn computer tech tie-up

By Press Association
The merger of Broadcom and VMware is the joint-biggest takeover the CMA has investigated (Alamy/PA)
The UK’s competition watchdog has provisionally given the green light to the 69 billion US dollar (£53 billion) merger of Broadcom and VMware, the joint-biggest takeover it has ever investigated.

US computer chipmaker Broadcom proposed buying cloud technology firm VMware in May last year.

The mega deal consists of a 61 billion US dollars (£47 billion) purchase and the assumption of 8 billion US dollars (£6 billion) of debt, making it the same value as the proposed blockbuster tie-up of Microsoft and video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns that the move could drive up the cost of computer servers used by the UK Government, banks and telecoms firms.

It is because Broadcom makes hardware and VMware produces software products which thousands of businesses and public bodies in the UK rely upon, the CMA said.

Merging the two technology giants could therefore limit the supply of important computer parts and put rival companies at a disadvantage, resulting in less choice and higher prices for customers.

But the CMA said it had provisionally found the deal would not substantially reduce competition in the supply of computer server hardware parts in the UK.

It is despite worries that the merged company could make their products work less well, or not at all, with VMware’s software, which is used by rival companies.

But the CMA suggested that the financial benefits of the merger could outweigh the possible costs of business being lost as a result.

It also said the deal would be “unlikely” to harm innovation, having considered concerns that Broadcom would have access to commercially sensitive information shared by rivals with VMware.

Broadcom’s buyout of VMware initially raised competition concerns with the UK regulator which has been investigating the deal (Alamy/PA)

Richard Feasey, chair of the independent inquiry panel carrying out the investigation, said: “Computer servers – often using the products of Broadcom and VMware – play a critical role in enabling us to work in the office or at home or to access TV shows or use banking services.

“That’s why it’s important we investigate this deal to ensure that UK businesses continue to benefit from competition and innovation in the supply of server components.

“After carefully considering a broad range of evidence, we have provisionally found that this deal would not harm competition.”

The European Union’s executive commission approved the deal last week, after carrying out its own in-depth investigation.

The provisional decision comes after the CMA moved to block Microsoft’s takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision earlier this year, over concerns it would stifle competition in the small but fast-growing cloud gaming market.

It was met with stiff resistance from the two tech firms who argued the deal is good for both competition and for gamers.

But the regulator said last week it was considering Microsoft’s argument that new developments mean its industry-leading acquisition should go ahead.