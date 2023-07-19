New National Lottery operator hires UK chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New National Lottery operator hires UK chief executive

By Press Association
The UK’s next National Lottery operator has hired renowned media executive Andria Vidler to the role of chief executive (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s incoming National Lottery operator has hired renowned media executive Andria Vidler to the head its British operations as it prepares to take over the licence next February.

Ms Vidler – the former boss of music label EMI in the UK and Ireland and a board director at William Hill owner 888 – will take the post on October 1.

She succeeds Allwyn group chief executive Robert Chvatal, who has been acting in the role on an interim basis alongside his wider responsibilities.

Allwyn won the contract for the National Lottery from previous operator Camelot last year after the Gambling Commission awarded a five-year licence to the firm.

The Czech company, previously known as Sazka, runs lotteries in Austria, Italy and Greece.

Allwyn acquired Camelot UK earlier this year, closing a bitter legal wrangle between the firms after the Gambling Commission decision, although the two companies are continuing to operate separately.

Ms Vidler has held senior positions in a raft of media firms, most recently as regional chief executive of global marketing production business Tag Worldwide, but also previously at Capital Radio, Bauer Media and the BBC.

She is also a non-executive director at gambling giant 888, but will step down from that post on September 30.

Mr Chvatal said: “Andria’s experience of developing and managing compelling brands, content and campaigns that connect with audiences in a fast-changing digital environment made her the ideal choice for our new CEO.

“In her new role, she will not only be able to draw on the great talent we have in the UK but also all the advantages of the powerful Allwyn Group platform.”

Ms Vidler added: “This is such an exciting opportunity to ensure the National Lottery, a hugely loved UK brand that delivers immense benefits to society, is in the best shape possible for the future.”