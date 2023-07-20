Royal Mail owner chooses new boss from Dutch subsidiary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail owner chooses new boss from Dutch subsidiary

By Press Association
International Distributions Services said that Martin Seidenberg will become chief executive of the group (PA)
The company behind Royal Mail has appointed its next boss from its rapidly growing Dutch subsidiary following a bruising time for the logistics giant.

International Distributions Services (IDS) said that Martin Seidenberg will become chief executive of the group.

Since 2020 he has run GLS – an Amsterdam-based parcel delivery company owned by IDS which was the only part of the business to grow its revenue in the first quarter of the financial year, according to figures released separately on Thursday.

Royal Mail strikers carry a placard of chief executive Simon Thompson
Simon Thompson, pictured on a placard, had a difficult relationship with Royal Mail’s main union (Jonathan Brady/PA)

His appointment comes two months after Royal Mail’s chief executive, Simon Thompson, announced he would depart the business to let it “move forward under new leadership” following a long-running battle with its main union.

Mr Seidenberg does not technically replace Mr Thompson, who was not the boss of IDS, however the top role he now takes on was created following a reorganisation of the executive jobs.

He will be paid a base salary of £700,000 per year from August when he starts the job and will move to the UK. Once in place, he will choose new chief executives for Royal Mail and GLS.

The decision comes a year after Royal Mail Group rebranded to IDS to reflect the growing importance of GLS to the group.

Chairman Keith Williams said: “Under Martin’s leadership, GLS has grown to nearly 40% of group revenue and it continuously delivered significant profit to the group.

“With Royal Mail entering a new phase of its transformation after the ballot on the agreement with the CWU, and GLS on a positive trajectory, we can move both companies forward under Martin’s leadership to deliver change, growth and value across the group.”

On Thursday the business revealed that once again, while Royal Mail’s revenue shrank 4% in the three months to the end of June, GLS showed a healthy 7.4% growth.

Royal Mail delivered 10% fewer parcels and 8% fewer letters in the period. IDS called on the Government and regulators to change its service obligation.

The 30% reduction in addressed letters since the Covid-19 pandemic began highlights “the need for Ofcom and Government to take urgent action to reform the universal service”, the company said.

Royal Mail’s dip in revenue was in line with expectations. Part of the drop in parcel and letter deliveries was due to the extra bank holiday in May, the business said.