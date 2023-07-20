Housebuilder Vistry says that interest rates weighed on sales in recent weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebuilder Vistry says that interest rates weighed on sales in recent weeks

By Press Association
Vistry has slowed the number of houses it is building (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Housebuilder Vistry Group has said the number of homes it built in the first six months of the year slowed as higher interest rates pushed down how quickly it could sell properties.

The business said it had seen a further slowdown in sales on the open private market over recent weeks as the Bank of England’s base rate was hiked yet again.

“Following the recent increase in the Bank rate and mortgage costs we have seen a slowdown in the open market private sales rate over the past four weeks,” it said.

“Both our housebuilding and partnerships businesses are mitigating this through bulk transactions with housing associations and local authorities.”

Vistry said that it built 2,847 homes in the six months to the end of June, down from 3,219 in the same period a year earlier.

The business said that it had reduced the number of homes its housebuilding unit planned to build this year as well.

“The expected year-on-year reduction in private sales rate for housebuilding is reflected in our build rates,” it said.

Adjusted revenue hit £810 million, down from £902 million, the housebuilder said.

“The group delivered a half year performance in line with our expectations despite the challenging macro-economic conditions and higher interest rate environment,” said chief executive Greg Fitzgerald.

Vistry now expects adjusted pre-tax profit to hit more than £450 million in the full financial year.

A view of the Bank of England in the City of London
The Bank of England has hiked interest rates 13 times since December 2021 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The property industry has been at the forefront of the fight against inflation in the last year.

The Bank of England is tasked with getting inflation under control, and the main tool it has to do this is by changing interest rates.

This impacts what people pay every month towards their mortgage, so by putting up interest rates it reduces the amount of money that mortgage-holders have to spend on other things.

That, the theory goes, should reduce demand in the economy, which will therefore reduce pressure on prices.

Since December 2021 the Bank of England has hiked its base rate 13 times, bringing it from 0.1% to 5% during that period. This has put pressure on borrowers, and house prices have started to stagnate and fall.