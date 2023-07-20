Premier Foods ups profit outlook and says no more price hikes in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier Foods ups profit outlook and says no more price hikes in 2023

By Press Association
Premier Foods said it has no plans to hike prices for the rest of the year (PA)
Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods said it has no plans to hike prices for the rest of 2023 as it upped its earnings outlook and said painful cost inflation was “past its peak”.

The group – which supplies retailers with a raft of household favourites including Super Noodles, Oxo cubes and Bisto – said trading profits for the full year were set to be at the top end of market expectations.

Premier Foods has pushed through price rises in recent months to offset “significant” cost inflation.

It revealed that grocery sales surged 26.7% in its first quarter to July 1, helping overall revenues lift 21.1% year-on-year, with sales of its branded products up 17.5%.

Suppliers and retailers have been in sharp focus amid concerns that cost cuts are not being passed on quickly enough down the supply chain, and ultimately to shoppers in stores, with Britain’s competition watchdog investigating the grocery sector over worries about profiteering.

Alex Whitehouse, Premier Foods chief executive, said: “We believe the recent period of significant input cost inflation is now past its peak and have no further price increases planned for the rest of 2023.”

The firm said revenue growth in the grocery arm is set to “moderate in forthcoming quarters, as year-on-year effects of higher prices reduce”.

It added: “The company’s portfolio continues to demonstrate a high level of relevance to consumers in the current economic climate.

“Following a strong first quarter, and with exciting plans behind the group’s leading brands for the remainder of the year, it now sees trading profit for FY23/24 at the top end of market expectations.”