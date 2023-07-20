Concern about NHS is rising, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern about NHS is rising, survey suggests

By Press Association
Senior doctors started their 48-hour strike over pay on Thursday (PA)
Concern about the NHS is rising among the British public, a new survey has found.

The latest Ipsos Issues Index for July 2023 gathered the opinion of 1,008 adults across Britain.

Some 33% of people mentioned the health service as a concern, up six points from the previous snapshot in June.

According to Ipsos, the NHS is now the second biggest concern behind inflation, which was mentioned by 39% of people. Some 24% also said inflation is the “single most important national concern”.

Industrial strike
Consultant members of the British Medical Association stand on the picket line outside University College London on Thursday (Lucy North/PA)

Mike Clemence, a researcher at Ipsos, said: “Although inflation remains the biggest concern for Britons, in its anniversary month and amidst ongoing strikes we have seen worry about the NHS rise significantly to take second place.”

The survey comes amid a wave of industrial action across the NHS.

Consultants went on strike from 7am on Thursday, just 48 hours after junior doctors returned to work from a five-day walkout. They will work on a “Christmas day cover” basis over the coming days.

Senior doctors are calling for a “credible pay offer” from the Government, with the British Medical Association (BMA) claiming wages have been eroded by 35% since 2008.

A week ago, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said all public sector workers, including doctors, teachers and police officers, would get a pay rise in line with pay review body recommendations.

As part of the move, consultants will receive a 6% rise while junior doctors will receive 6% and an additional £1,250 consolidated rise. The Government has said the decision is “final”.

In a statement, the BMA’s consultants’ committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma said Health Secretary Steve Barclay had met doctors just once in seven months and had refused further talks on pay.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, told the PA news agency: “The impact of this strike on patients and services is likely to be the biggest yet.

“The NHS cannot fully function without consultants.”

New figures released on Wednesday revealed the five-day junior doctors’ strike had led to the postponement of 101,977 inpatient and outpatient appointments.

Since the NHS strikes started in December 2022, 698,813 inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments have been cancelled. Together with additional cancellations in mental health, learning disability and community settings, the overall cumulative total has passed 750,000.