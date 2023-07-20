£465m takeover of Lookers set to collapse as shareholder Cinch opposes deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£465m takeover of Lookers set to collapse as shareholder Cinch opposes deal

By Press Association
Lookers told shareholders it now believes its vote will not secure the 75% backing needed to pass the deal (PA)
The £465 million takeover of car dealership group Lookers is set to collapse after a major shareholder said it planned to block the move.

Last month, the board of Lookers said it had agreed the sale of the company to Global Auto Holdings, an entity linked to privately owned Canadian car dealer network Alpha Auto Group.

However, on Thursday, online car retail business Cinch, which owns a 19.5% stake in Lookers, confirmed it opposes the deal.

As a result, shares in Lookers slid by more than 10% in early trading as the move appeared to doom the takeover.

Cinch issued a letter of intent stating that it plans to vote against the Global Auto takeover bid, when it is voted on by Lookers shareholders at a meeting on Thursday July 27.

Following the announcement, Lookers told shareholders it now believes its vote will not secure the 75% backing needed to pass the deal.

“Lookers directors now believe that shareholders representing in excess of 25% of the voting rights of the company intend to vote against the resolutions and therefore that the resolutions are not capable of being passed,” it said in statement to the stock market.

“In the event that the resolutions do not pass, as the Lookers directors now expect, the scheme of arrangement will lapse and Lookers will remain an independent listed company.”

Lookers reported a pre-tax profit of £84.4 million last year on revenue of £4.3 billion. It employs around 6,500 people.

Founded in Manchester in 1908 by John Looker, the business originally sold bicycles, and the occasional used car. The business quickly switched to selling mainly cars, and in 1973 it listed on the London Stock Exchange.