More than half of people ‘will go on a UK-based staycation this year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

More than half of people ‘will go on a UK-based staycation this year’

By Press Association
A walker on a beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)
A walker on a beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)

More than half (56%) of people are planning or have taken a UK-based holiday this year, a survey indicates.

On average, those going on a staycation in 2023 will spend £875 on their trip, the research, commissioned by American Express, suggests.

Last year, UK adults took just one domestic holiday, on average, but this year, of those who are holidaying in the UK, the average number of trips is predicted to be two, according to the research carried out by Opinium among 2,000 people across the UK in June.

Maggie Boyle, vice president at American Express said: “This new research finds that half of Brits will holiday in the UK this year, with proximity to restaurants, bars and cafes a top staycation priority for many.”

A beach in Swansea
A view of a beach in Swansea. Wales is the top destination in American Express’s staycation survey (Sophie Hogan/PA)

With its stunning beaches, castles and countryside, Wales tops the list of destinations among people surveyed who are planning a staycation this year.

The bright lights of London also have a strong pull for holidaymakers from the UK, with the city placed in the survey as the second most popular location, with Cornwall and the Lake District in joint third place and Devon places as the fifth most popular location.

The research also found that younger people aged 18 to 34 are more likely to be holidaying in the UK than those aged 55-plus, with 64% of younger adults doing so versus 51% of over-55s surveyed.

More than a third (37%) of people surveyed have already booked the travel or accommodation for their UK-based holiday or both.

A further one in five (19%) have not fully planned their staycation yet, perhaps indicating that some people are looking to make their money stretch further by buying a last-minute deal.