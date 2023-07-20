‘OilyFans’ billboards show BP chief executive topless after earning £10 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘OilyFans’ billboards show BP chief executive topless after earning £10 million

By Press Association
The billboards have replaced an OnlyFans model selling her page with a depiction of BP’s CEO Bernard Looney (Global Witness/PA)
A set of billboards for the adult site OnlyFans has been rebranded by environmental activists to show the chief executive of BP shirtless.

Following complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), Global Witness bought out three advertising slots around London to comment on the pay package of Bernard Looney, whose earnings went from £4.5 million to £10 million last year.

Nearly a fifth of the company’s shareholders voted against the pay package at a turbulent annual meeting in April with campaigners denouncing the decision saying many ordinary families cannot afford to pay their energy bills.

Global Witness said its ‘OilyFans’ replacement of the previous adverts was a light-hearted jest about a serious topic.

Alice Harrison, fossil fuels campaign leader at Global Witness, said: “BP’s CEO saw his pay packet bulge, whilst the rest of us were plunged into a deep and damaging cost-of-living crisis – that’s something we really aren’t fans of.

OnlyFans billboard
The original image of model Eliza Rose Watson advertising her OnlyFans page (Global Witness/PA)

“Although light-hearted in nature, our action today is intended to highlight the very serious issue of an energy system that pays out to polluters and penalises ordinary people.

“The £10 million Bernard Looney took home last year would take the average UK worker 300 years to earn. This means, in a year when parents were sending their kids to school hungry and pensioners were riding the bus all day to stay warm, Bernard Looney was laughing all the way to the bank.”

The original billboards showed model Eliza Rose Watson in underwear advertising her OnlyFans account page.

She paid for four posters in Harrow, Tottenham, Lambeth and Edgware and the ASA said in early July that it was reviewing complaints that said the images were inappropriate for children.

Global Witness has taken over three of these, on Bruce Grove in Tottenham, Norwood High Street in Lambeth, and Deansbrook Road in Edgware.

BP has been contacted for comment.