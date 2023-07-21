Average fixed homeowner mortgage rates edge up following dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average fixed homeowner mortgage rates edge up following dip

By Press Association
Average fixed homeowner mortgages edged up on Friday, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said (Yui Mok/PA)
Average two and five-year fixed homeowner mortgage rates edged back up on Friday, after a dip the previous day, reflecting the volatility remaining in the market, according to a financial information website.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, which released the figures, said while some new, more attractive deals have been launched, there have also been some rate increases which has affected the overall averages.

Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates both edged up by 0.01 percentage point on Friday, compared with the previous day.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.80% while the average five-year fix is 6.32%.

The average two-year homeowner mortgage rate on the market had edged down to 6.79% on Thursday, from 6.81% the previous day.

Five-year fixes fell back to 6.31% on Thursday, down from 6.33% on Wednesday.

The last weekday that both two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages had fallen compared with the previous day was in May, Moneyfacts said.

MPowered Mortgages launched some new rates on Friday, including two-year rates reduced by up to 0.26 percentage points, according to Moneyfacts’ records. The Co-operative Bank also launched new deals on Thursday.

Sitting among Moneyfactscompare.co.uk’s “best buy” tables this week are a two-year fixed-rate from Cumberland Building Society for people with a 25% deposit at 5.96% and a two-year fix for people with a 5% deposit from Cambridge Building Society, at 6.04%.

On Wednesday, it emerged that inflation had slowed quicker than expected, giving a glimmer of hope for under-pressure mortgage borrowers.

The Office for National Statistics said the Consumer Prices Index fell to 7.9% last month, down from 8.7% in May.

The Bank of England uses base rate rises as a tool to subdue inflation.

The Bank is still expected to raise interest rates – currently at 5% – at its next meeting on August 3 as it battles to bring inflation back to its 2% goal.

But experts have said the bigger-than-expected fall in inflation could see the Bank’s policymakers opt for a smaller increase of 0.25 percentage points rather than another 0.5 percentage point rise.

Some mortgage experts have said swap rates, which lenders use to price fixed-rate mortgages, have been calmer in recent days.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said: “The mortgage market remains volatile and despite seeing a few rate rises this week, we have also seen a few attractive mortgage packages launched onto the market for borrowers to consider.

“It may take a few weeks for more improvements to surface, especially as another base rate decision looms.”