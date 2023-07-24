Vodafone sales improve as it raises mobile and broadband prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Vodafone sales improve as it raises mobile and broadband prices

By Press Association
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has reported an improvement in sales growth over its first quarter (Yui Mok/PA)
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has reported an improvement in sales growth over its first quarter (Yui Mok/PA)

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has reported an improvement in sales growth over its first quarter after increasing prices, despite losing customers in its biggest market.

The company also announced the appointment of a new finance chief as it progresses with a three-year cost-cutting plan and a mega-merger with Three UK.

The firm’s total revenues fell by 4.8% on a reported basis to 10.7 billion euros (£9.3 billion) in the the three months to the end of June.

However, on a like-for-like basis, which factors in the disposal of its Hungary and Ghana divisions last year, sales jumped by 3.7% over the period.

In Germany, its biggest market, sales slipped by 1.3%, although it marked an improvement from the previous quarter.

Vodafone said the decline was driven by the “cumulative impact of customer losses over the past 18 months”, including fewer broadband and TV subscribers and a slimmer mobile customer base.

But it was partially offset by raising its broadband prices, which started to take effect from May.

While the price rises have boosted sales, Vodafone said they resulted in the loss of around 121,000 customers in the region.

Meanwhile, like-for-like service revenues jumped by 5.7% in the UK to 1.4 billion euros (£1.2 billion).

The uplift was helped by annual price increases and a higher customer base, having increased contract prices from April.

Vodafone said people tied to mobile contracts saw yearly prices go up by between £2 and £3 on average, excluding vulnerable customers and those tied to social tariffs.

Mid-contract price hikes
Vodafone UK and Three UK are set to merge, creating Britain’s biggest mobile network (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It comes after Vodafone UK last month unveiled a mega-merger with rival mobile network Three UK, which will create Britain’s biggest mobile phone network worth £15 billion.

Former chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle took over as chief executive at the start of the year after the departure of Nick Read, and is leading the business through a three-year cost-cutting plan.

It includes plans to axe 11,000 jobs across the group, which will affect its UK headquarters in Newbury, Berkshire, as well as markets worldwide.

On Monday, Vodafone also announced the appointment of new chief financial officer Luka Mucic, who is set to take over from September 1.

Ms Della Valle said: “Luka is joining us at a critical time as we undertake the transformation of Vodafone.”

She added: “As we progress our plans to transform Vodafone, we have achieved a better service revenue performance across almost all of our markets.

“Looking ahead, we have taken the first steps of our action plan focused on customers, simplicity and growth, but we have much more still to do.”

Shares in Vodafone jumped by nearly 4% on Monday morning.