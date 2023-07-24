Charities warn over adverts promising ‘quick fixes’ for debt problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities warn over adverts promising ‘quick fixes’ for debt problems

By Press Association
People seeking debt help are being urged by charities to beware of adverts promising ‘quick fixes’ which could lead to their problems becoming worse (Tim Goode/PA)
People seeking debt help are being urged by charities to beware of adverts promising “quick fixes” which could lead to their problems becoming worse.

StepChange, Citizens Advice and the Money Advice Trust say they have seen increasing numbers of people burdened by cost-of-living pressures.

They warned that some adverts may mimic their branding, to give the impression that the person seeking help is dealing with a charity.

The charities are concerned that some people may be pushed towards debt solutions that are not right for their individual needs.

During the first half of 2023, StepChange recorded a 17% rise in the number of new clients year on year.

The charities are urging people to be cautious when looking online for help with problem debt.

Richard Lane, director of external affairs at StepChange Debt Charity, said adverts targeting specific demographics, such as help for women in debt, may not always be what they seem.

He said adverts may be run by lead generators, who collect personal details in order to sell them on to a commercial firm for a fee.

Mr Lane said: “This can lead to someone being sold a debt solution that might not be appropriate for them, and may worsen their finances in the long run.”

Matthew Upton, acting executive director of policy and advocacy at Citizens Advice, said: “People seeking debt help should be able to trust the advice they get. Instead, they are being bombarded with adverts promising quick-fix solutions and huge debt write-offs.

“The reality is that these tactics are deceptive and lure people into fee-paying debt solutions like IVAs (individual voluntary arrangements), which they so often can’t afford.

“When you’re in debt, receiving the right advice is vital, because getting it wrong can make things much worse.”

IVAs can be suitable in certain circumstances, but if they are sold inappropriately and fail, this can be harmful for someone’s finances, the charities said.

Jane Tully, director of external affairs and partnerships at the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline and Business Debtline, said: “Too often we see examples of misleading adverts targeting people in financial difficulty, in some cases posing as free debt advice providers.

“The firms behind these often push people towards debt options that may not be suitable for their circumstances. This can make a difficult financial situation worse, so it is important to make sure you are getting debt advice from a trusted source.”

StepChange has a checklist for anyone struggling with their finances and looking for debt advice:

1. Search online for the “FCA register” and check the firm is on it. If they are, read the small print. Some companies have limits on giving full debt advice. Remember that local councils can still provide trustworthy debt advice, despite not being on the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) register.

2. Claims such as “Government-backed” or “quick and easy debt write-off” could be a red flag. Good debt advice gives you choices.

3. Some adverts mimic charities. Check the website address, logo and contact details. The debt charities said they believe that good debt advice is free.

4. Some companies sell details such as phone numbers to make money. Ask who they are sharing information with and why.