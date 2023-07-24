FTSE rises despite bleaker-than-expected economic data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE rises despite bleaker-than-expected economic data

By Press Association
Shares rose in the City on Monday (John Walton/PA)
Despite weak economic figures on Monday London’s top share index managed to eke out a small gain by the end of the day.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2%, or 14.86 points, ending the day at 7,678.59.

It came after the closely watched flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scored 50.7 in July, down sharply from 52.8 last month and much lower than the 52.3 that experts had forecast.

But the FTSE did not seem overly bothered by the news. It traded in the red for part of the day, but was positive when markets closed, benefiting from a weaker pound.

“European markets have shrugged off this morning’s PMI figures, while the Dow has hit a new 2023 high ahead of this week’s earnings,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

He added: “The FTSE 100 and other markets have reversed their morning weakness despite the raft of poorer PMIs.

“These have pushed down the euro and sterling, giving European indices their usual modest lift, but ahead of this week’s central bank decisions a view is gathering pace that the period of rising rates is at an end, providing some hope of a market uplift into year-end.”

Meanwhile in Germany the Dax index closed up 0.1%, while France’s Cac 40 index dropped 0.1%.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones was trading up 0.5% while the S&P 500 had gained 0.4% shortly after European markets closed for the day.

Currency markets saw the pound drop 0.3% to 1.282 dollars while it rose 0.2% to 1.157 euros.

In company news in London, Vodafone said that its revenue had fallen 4.8% to 10.7 billion euros (£9.3 billion) in the three months to the end of June.

It blamed a loss of customers over the last year and a half, saying that it had been abandoned by broadband, TV and mobile customers.

Yet shares in the telecoms giant rose by 3.9% on Monday.

Meanwhile, budget airline Ryanair said its profit had almost quadrupled after a strong Easter and the impact of the coronation.

The airline, which is no longer listed in London, said after-tax profit hit 663 million euros (£573.6 million) in the first quarter, compared with 170 million euros (£147.1 million) in the same period last year.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 98p to 785p, Vodafone, up 3p to 76.51p, BT, up 2.8p to 125.95p, BP, up 7.9p to 483.7p, and Persimmon, up 18p to 1,187p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, down 17.5p to 558p, Burberry, down 62p to 2,182p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 20.2p to 906.8p, WPP, down 16.2p to 811.8p, and Sage Group, down 18.4p to 919.4p.