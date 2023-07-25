FTSE 100 hits two-month high thanks to mining firms and Unilever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 hits two-month high thanks to mining firms and Unilever

By Press Association
Shares on London’s FTSE 100 rose to a two-month closing high on Tuesday. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 closed at its highest level in over two months on Tuesday as shares in the capital’s mining giants and consumer company Unilever soared.

The top index closed up 0.2%, or 13.21 points, ending the day at 7,691.8.

The mining companies were helped by noises out of China that the country might support its property sector, a massive customer for mining firms.

It was the index’s best closing score since May 23, the day before it plunged nearly 136 points due to worries over the US debt ceiling.

It came as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday morning that the UK’s economy would grow much faster this year than it had previously thought.

The 0.7 percentage point upgrade means the UK’s output is expected to grow by 0.4% this year.

Despite the upgrade the UK is still expected to be the second-worst performing country in the G7.

In Europe the markets were fairly subdued. Germany’s Dax index closed up 0.1% while the Cac 40 in Paris lost 0.2%.

On Wall Street the S&P 500 was trading up around 0.3% while the Dow Jones had gained 0.2% a little after markets closed in Europe.

On currency markets the pound gained 0.4% to end at 1.287 dollars and 0.6% against the euro to reach 1.165.

In company news, Unilever shares soared 4.5% after it hiked its expectations for the year. The business now expects underlying sales growth to hit more than 5%.

Its operating profit rose by more than a fifth to 5.5 billion euros (£4.7 billion) in the six months to the end of June.

The shares rose despite the revelation at the weekend that the Dove and Hellman’s owner would allow its Russian employees to be conscripted by the armed forces which are attacking Ukraine.

Wickes said it would buy back £25 million of its own shares after reporting a 3% rise in like-for-like sales in the three months to the end of June.

The builders’ merchant said sales of DIY products were beginning to improve, despite still doing worse than last year.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 102.5p at 1,657p, Anglo American, up 115.5p at 2,506p, Croda, up 268p at 5,930p, Unilever, up 174.5p at 4,193p, NS Rio Tinto, up 217p at 5,394p.

The biggest fallers on the index were Compass, down 110p at 2,106p, Melrose Industries, down 14.6p at 518.4p, IAG, down 4.05p at 149.05p, Rolls-Royce, down 4.05p T 152.65P, and Associated British Foods, down 53p at 2,038p.