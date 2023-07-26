Squeezed holidaymakers typically exchanging less currency this year, bank finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Squeezed holidaymakers typically exchanging less currency this year, bank finds

By Press Association
Holidaymakers are typically changing lower amounts into foreign currency to spend while they are abroad in 2023 than last year, according to internal data from Tesco Bank (Rui Vieira/PA)
Holidaymakers are typically changing lower amounts into foreign currency to spend abroad in 2023 than last year, according to internal data from a bank.

In signs of people having reduced budgets as living costs bite, the average amount being exchanged to take overseas so far this year is £308.

Tesco Bank, which released the figures, said this is lower than the average amount of £336 in 2022.

However, the typical amount this year is still higher than the average of £298 in 2019.

The increase since 2019 indicates that, while customers are still grappling with tighter budgets due to the cost of living, they are factoring in potentially higher costs when abroad, the bank said.

Tesco Bank also commissioned a survey by Opinium Research among more than 2,000 people across the UK in June who take holidays abroad.

Nearly a fifth (18%) said they will exchange all their spending money ahead of their holiday, while 13% plan to only take their debit or credit card.

One in 10 (10%) exchange their holiday money once they have arrived at their holiday destination by using an overseas ATM, while 6% said they they do this at the airport they are flying from.

Shopping around for exchange rates before getting to the airport however could help someone potentially find a more favourable deal.

Holidaymakers should also factor in potential additional charges when using overseas ATMs.

One in six (15%) people never pause to check the exchange rates before they buy their currency, the survey indicated.

Iain Donachie, head of money services at Tesco Bank, said: “While many will be travelling abroad this year, it’s clear the cost of living is having an impact on people’s spending habits and how they budget for summer breaks and getaways.

“It would seem many prefer having their spending pots in front of them, with a fifth opting for cash in hand. With the costs of visiting many popular holiday destinations increasing, people may prefer the certainty of seeing how much money they have left.”