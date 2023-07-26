Samsung unveils ‘more durable’ foldable smartphones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samsung unveils ‘more durable’ foldable smartphones

By Press Association
Samsung has unveiled new versions of its foldable smartphones the firm says are more durable and versatile than ever, as it looks to entice more phone users to switch to the folding handsets (Samsung/PA)
Samsung has unveiled new versions of its foldable smartphones, which the firm says are more durable and versatile than ever, as it looks to entice more phone users to switch to the folding handsets.

The fifth-generation devices – the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 – both include a redesigned hinge and screen protection, both of which can better absorb shock from drops, the technology giant said.

In 2019, Samsung was the first major smartphone manufacturer to launch a mass market folding phone, arguing that such devices gave users the ever-larger smartphone screens they desired without making the device itself much bigger.

Samsung is looking to reaffirm its position as the market-leader with its new updated foldable phones (Samsung/PA)

Since then, many other phone manufacturers have entered the foldable space as it has become more mainstream, including Google, who announced the first Pixel Fold earlier this year.

Samsung is now looking to reaffirm its position as the market-leader with its updated foldables.

On the Galaxy Z Flip5, the outer cover screen – known as the Flex Window – has nearly doubled in size compared to the previous generation, which will offer new notification and customisation options to users.

While the larger Galaxy Z Fold5 is thinner and lighter than previous generations, Samsung says, alongside a long-lasting battery and improved productivity features.

James Kitto, Samsung UK and Ireland vice president, head of MX division, said: “We know that when customers get our latest foldable devices into their hands, with their innovative design and industry leading features, they won’t want to put them down.

“Few other possessions work as hard as the phone in your pocket, and they are integral to our daily lives.

“Not only do you expect that they withstand the daily demands from a durability perspective, but you want your smartphone to reflect your personality.

“We have a device for every kind of taste and lifestyle. From Galaxy Z Flip5 – one of the world’s most pocketable smartphones; to the multi-tasking powerhouse that is Galaxy Z Fold5, we can’t wait for people to experience them and join the flip side.”

In response to the launch, Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said: “The competitive landscape for foldable smartphones has intensified, and Samsung needed to step up.

“The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 offer iterative improvements over their predecessors with the most important development being the introduction of the Samsung Flex Hinge, which enables a zero-gap design which has become a common element on rival devices.”

“The star of the show is the Galaxy Z Flip5. Although it’s not the first flip foldable to have a large external display, the 3.4-inch cover screen is striking and a significant upgrade to the 1.9-inch display on previous models.

“Expanding the feature set of the outside screen will make it more likely that users will choose to carry out quick interactions without having to unfold their phones.

“CCS Insight’s research shows that the durability of foldable smartphones is a major concern for consumers considering a purchase.

“25% of people surveyed said they were worried about damaging or breaking it. On this basis, Samsung is moving in the right direction with both new devices featuring IPX8 water resistance with screens that are 20% more durable.”

Samsung confirmed that the two new smartphones would be available to pre-order in the UK from Wednesday and would go on sale from August 11.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will start at £1,049, with the Fold5 starting at £1,749.