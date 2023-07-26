New home registrations show 42% annual fall in second quarter – NHBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New home registrations show 42% annual fall in second quarter – NHBC

By Press Association
The NHBC said 38,044 new homes were registered in the months of April, May and June this year (PA)
The number of new home registrations fell by 42% in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2022, according to a warranties and insurance provider.

The National House Building Council (NHBC) said 38,044 new homes were registered in the months of April, May and June, down from 65,645 in the same period a year earlier.

Completions also fell by 11% over the same period, which the NHBC suggested was due in part to rises in mortgage rates dampening demand.

Across the UK, 35,936 new homes were completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Within the total, 11,190 completions were in the rental and affordable sectors, marking an increase from 10,400 in the second quarter of 2022.

The NHBC has a 70% to 80% share of the UK warranty market.

Its figures indicate the stock of new properties in the pipeline as homes are registered with the NHBC before being built.

There were 24,783 private sector registrations in the second quarter of 2023, down 51% on the same quarter in 2022.

The affordable and “build to rent” sector recorded a shallower decline, with 13,261 registrations in the second quarter of 2023, down 14% on the second quarter of 2022.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “It is hardly surprising that consumer demand for new homes began easing in the second quarter.

“While new home registrations are down in (the second quarter of) 2023, activity on site continues at a steady pace with builders focused on completing homes already in the pipeline.

“The increase in completions in the rental sector may signal a renewed focus on affordable housing, helping to address some of the underlying demand for new homes among those impacted by higher mortgage rates.”

The NHBC said there was a “mixed picture” across the UK, with London and Wales experiencing increases of 9% and 1% respectively in new home registrations compared to the same period last year, while North West England (minus 67%), North East England (minus 60%) and Eastern England (minus 56%) saw the biggest falls in registrations.

The report was released as separate figures from Nationwide Building Society showed the total value of spending on mortgages by its members was up by 14% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, while spending on rents increased by 19%, compared with June 2022.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove recently used a speech in London to set out a range of planning reforms, including on leasehold reform, simplifying planning procedures, expanding planning capacity, and regenerating and reviving inner cities.