Average of 20 viewing requests for each home to rent, says Rightmove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average of 20 viewing requests for each home to rent, says Rightmove

By Press Association
Agents are receiving 20 inquiries per rental home on average, analysis from Rightmove suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Agents are receiving 20 inquiries per rental home on average, analysis from Rightmove suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Agents are receiving 20 inquiries on average from renters for every property they have to let, analysis from Rightmove suggests.

The website looked at the volume of calls and emails about viewings that an average property is receiving across Britain.

The average number of inquiries per available rental property May 2023 was 20, Rightmove said.

In May 2019, there were just six inquiries typically per rental property.

Manchester city centre
In north-west England, an average of 30 viewing inquiries are being received per rental property, according to Rightmove (Peter Byrne/PA)

In the north west of England, there are now around 30 inquiries typically per rental home.

Scotland and the south west of England are also areas where competition appears particularly tight, with 27 inquiries on average per rental home.

There have been some suggestions that rising mortgage rates could push some landlords towards selling up.

Here is the average number of inquiries per available rental property in May 2023, according to Rightmove:

– East Midlands, 18

– East of England, 24

– London, 15

– North East, 17

– North West, 30

– Scotland, 27

– South East, 20

– South West, 27

– Wales, 20

– West Midlands, 25

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 19