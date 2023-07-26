THG purchase saves London business free sheet City AM

Online retail group THG has sealed a surprise deal to buy London-based business free sheet City AM, the newspaper has confirmed.

The deal saves the business daily, which is distributed to commuters to and from the City of London from Monday to Thursday.

In a release posted to its website, City AM said its 40 editorial staff will move to THG, formerly known as The Hut Group, which owns brands including MyProtein and Cult Beauty.

The London-based newspaper was put up for sale earlier this month after it was impacted significantly by the pandemic and a reduction in commuters in the capital.

THG founder and chief executive officer Matthew Moulding (THG/PA)

It said that THG had purchased the business in a pre-pack administration process.

City AM co-founder Lawson Muncaster said: “We both believe firmly in the power of business to make peoples’ lives better and we cannot wait to get started with our new partners,” he said.

Chief executive Jens Torpe, who will step down from his position following the deal, said: “During our 18 years we’ve faced a few storms but none as turbulent as the past three years.

“We managed to survive lockdown but unfortunately we didn’t have the money to invest in digital and build on the strong progress we saw during the pandemic.

“I’m therefore delighted that a business like THG has taken over City AM. Their digital expertise will be a great asset, so after 18 years I take comfort in the knowledge that our ‘little baby’ will grow and become more than a teenager.”

Manchester-based THG will provide some of the investment that Mr Thorpe had struggled to provide.

It will pour money into resources for the newsroom, and help expand the newspaper’s lifestyle and sports categories.

THG founder Matthew Moulding said: “City AM is one of London’s leading media platforms and we will ensure this remains the case with full editorial independence.

“This deal helps us reach a huge new audience, complements our successful content creation studios and digital media expertise.”

City AM has been handed out at commuter hubs in London for 18 years. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The business publication was previously half-owned by two Dutch private investors, while Mr Torpe and managing director Mr Muncaster also own about a quarter.

City AM is distributed from about 400 travel hubs and commuter locations, as well as about 1,600 London offices.

The move would be widely seen as a slightly new direction for THG, which primarily runs ecommerce brands and platforms for third parties.

THG would be expected to deepen relationships between its Ingenuity ecommerce platform business and media buying agencies.

The group also holds content syndication partnerships with firms including Google and Bloomberg.