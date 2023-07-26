THG purchase saves London business free sheet City AM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

THG purchase saves London business free sheet City AM

By Press Association
The business free sheet will maintain editorial independence, THG promised. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The business free sheet will maintain editorial independence, THG promised. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Online retail group THG has sealed a surprise deal to buy London-based business free sheet City AM, the newspaper has confirmed.

The deal saves the business daily, which is distributed to commuters to and from the City of London from Monday to Thursday.

In a release posted to its website, City AM said its 40 editorial staff will move to THG, formerly known as The Hut Group, which owns brands including MyProtein and Cult Beauty.

The London-based newspaper was put up for sale earlier this month after it was impacted significantly by the pandemic and a reduction in commuters in the capital.

THG - founder & CEO Matthew Moulding
THG founder and chief executive officer Matthew Moulding (THG/PA)

It said that THG had purchased the business in a pre-pack administration process.

City AM co-founder Lawson Muncaster said: “We both believe firmly in the power of business to make peoples’ lives better and we cannot wait to get started with our new partners,” he said.

Chief executive Jens Torpe, who will step down from his position following the deal, said: “During our 18 years we’ve faced a few storms but none as turbulent as the past three years.

“We managed to survive lockdown but unfortunately we didn’t have the money to invest in digital and build on the strong progress we saw during the pandemic.

“I’m therefore delighted that a business like THG has taken over City AM. Their digital expertise will be a great asset, so after 18 years I take comfort in the knowledge that our ‘little baby’ will grow and become more than a teenager.”

Manchester-based THG will provide some of the investment that Mr Thorpe had struggled to provide.

It will pour money into resources for the newsroom, and help expand the newspaper’s lifestyle and sports categories.

THG founder Matthew Moulding said: “City AM is one of London’s leading media platforms and we will ensure this remains the case with full editorial independence.

“This deal helps us reach a huge new audience, complements our successful content creation studios and digital media expertise.”

City AM is handed out at Bank Station
City AM has been handed out at commuter hubs in London for 18 years. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The business publication was previously half-owned by two Dutch private investors, while Mr Torpe and managing director Mr Muncaster also own about a quarter.

City AM is distributed from about 400 travel hubs and commuter locations, as well as about 1,600 London offices.

The move would be widely seen as a slightly new direction for THG, which primarily runs ecommerce brands and platforms for third parties.

THG would be expected to deepen relationships between its Ingenuity ecommerce platform business and media buying agencies.

The group also holds content syndication partnerships with firms including Google and Bloomberg.