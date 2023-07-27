Frasers Group profit doubles as high street empire grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frasers Group profit doubles as high street empire grows

By Press Association
Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has reported a ‘record’ financial performance (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has reported a “record” financial performance with profits doubling after the high street empire took more brands under its wing.

The group, which also owns House of Fraser, Jack Wills, and Missguided, reported a pre-tax profit of £661 million in the year to the end of April, nearly double the £336 million made last year.

It steamed ahead with a buying spree in the last year, with new acquisitions including Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, and 15 brands from competitor JD Sports such as Choice and Missy Empire.

It also snapped up stakes in retail giants Curry’s and Boohoo.

Retail mogul Mike Ashley (right) passed the baton of chief executive to his son-in-law Michael Murray last year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

As a result of the acquisitions, annual group revenue jumped more than 15% to £5.6 billion.

Excluding the takeovers and the impact of an extra week in the financial year, sales rose by just 1.3%.

Sports Direct saw a strong performance during the year, helped by brand partnerships including sportswear giant Nike, the company said.

Ten House of Fraser stores were shut in the period, which dragged on revenues in the premium lifestyle division.

But the loss of the shops was offset by new openings for fashion chain Flannels and a growth in online sales.

Frasers said it expects profits to keep growing in the year ahead as “momentum” continues.

Michael Murray took over as chief executive of the group last year, stepping into the shoes of his billionaire father-in-law, former owner of Newcastle United FC Mike Ashley.

Non-executive chairman David Daly said the company is “clearly benefiting” from Mr Murray’s leadership.

“With this fantastic team in place, the business has more energy and drive than ever before and is clearly benefiting from the clarity and strategic direction that Michael brings to the role,” he said.

Mr Ashley has remained the majority shareholder of Frasers after stepping down from the board last year.

Mr Murray said: “In my first full year as chief executive, we have delivered a strong performance across the group.

“We were bold in setting our full-year guidance 12 months ago, before the full impact of the cost-of-living crisis was clear, but our business has remained resilient, and we have met these expectations.”

Shares in Frasers moved 2% higher on Thursday morning.