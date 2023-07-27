Why has British Gas made a record profit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why has British Gas made a record profit?

By Press Association
Companies faced higher costs during the energy crisis (Yui Mok/PA)
British Gas had Ofgem to thank for its record-breaking profit on Thursday, as it was allowed to recoup some of the money it lost during the energy crisis and the pandemic.

The energy regulator decided last year that it would allow companies to charge their customers a little extra in order to recoup money they lost.

For British Gas – the UK’s biggest energy supplier – that added an extra £500 million to its first-half results.

Energy suppliers like British Gas have struggled to make any real profits for years – the price cap on energy bills put a stop to that.

Wholesale energy prices started to rocket in 2021 and 2022. As a result, fixed-price energy deals – where a household signs a contract which guarantees it the same price for a year or two – started rocketing in price.

It meant that these contracts, traditionally cheaper than your supplier’s default tariff, were no longer a good deal for customers.

As a result, millions of customers who had previously signed a one-year deal with British Gas and other such suppliers, just let those deals run out and rolled onto the default tariff, which is capped by Ofgem.

The challenge for Centrica and some others therefore became that they had more customers than expected on the default tariff, and had to buy gas and electricity to supply these customers.

The price that these customers paid British Gas for their electricity was capped by Ofgem, but the price that British Gas paid to its suppliers was not.

This meant that the company, and many other suppliers, was paying more for the energy it bought than what it sold, leading to massive additional costs.

The companies took these hits, but Ofgem – fearing that weak suppliers might struggle or even collapse – allowed them to later recoup these costs by adding around £100 on the price cap.

Because of the Energy Price Guarantee, which ensured that the average household bill would be £2,500 per year, this extra money would have been paid to suppliers from the Government.

Without this Government support households would have paid that money instead.

For British Gas this added up to around £500 million in total in the first six months of the year.

Ofgem also decided that it would allow companies to reclaim some of the money that they lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic companies dealt with higher levels of customer debt as households struggled with their bills.