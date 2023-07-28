Rightmove registers highest first-half revenue since 2008 despite market woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rightmove registers highest first-half revenue since 2008 despite market woes

By Press Association
Rightmove said it had not been too badly impacted by the current chill in the mortgage market (PA)
Rightmove said it had not been too badly impacted by the current chill in the mortgage market (PA)

Online real estate company Rightmove clocked up its highest first-half revenue since 2018, it revealed on Friday, despite a troubled mortgage market putting pressure on house prices.

The business said revenue was up 10% to £179.5 million in the six months to the end of June. Pre-tax profit rose 7.5% to £130 million.

“The strength and resilience of Rightmove’s business has remained apparent throughout the first half of 2023,” the firm said in a trading update.

“Agents and developers have continued to use our products to win new mandates and to drive their businesses forward, and home-movers have continued to trust our sites to allow them to see the whole of the property market, helping them to make informed decisions.

“This has allowed us to deliver strong results, despite the backdrop of higher mortgage rates and the increased cost of living.”

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates 13 times since the end of 2021 as it tries to get runaway inflation under control.

It has pushed the Bank’s base rate from 0.1% to 5% in that period, making it much more expensive for people to borrow money to buy a house.

Yet Rightmove said another 102 estate agents and other businesses had signed up to become Rightmove members – a 1% increase.

Home hunters spent 1.4 billion minutes on the site each month, a fall from 1.5 billion in 2022, which Rightmove blamed on a slower property market.

But it is still 27% higher than before the pandemic.

Chief executive Johan Svanstrom said: “These results clearly illustrate that Rightmove continues to be the property portal that consumers turn to first and engage with the most, and that our customers continue to use our innovative products and services to support their businesses in both slower and faster housing markets.

“Our performance against the backdrop of a challenging interest rate environment demonstrates yet again that Rightmove isn’t materially impacted by the property cycle.

“I have been very impressed by what I have seen in my first five months as Rightmove’s CEO and would like to extend my thanks to the team for delivering so strongly.

“This is a business which has performed consistently well over an extended time-period, and I am excited by the growth opportunities that I see over the long term in the wider UK property market.

“From here, our aim is to expand our platform, our products and our data, for both customers and consumers, to further digitise the sector, both in our core business and in newer growth areas.

“We also want to play an active role in facilitating the much-needed green transition of the real estate market, leveraging our vast pool of data and insight to do so.”