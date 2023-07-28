26% annual jump in people registering for ‘breathing space’ from debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
26% annual jump in people registering for ‘breathing space’ from debts

By Press Association
The number of people registering for ‘breathing space’ from debts across England and Wales jumped by 26% in the second quarter of this year, the Insolvency Service said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of people across England and Wales registering for “breathing space” from their debts jumped by 26% in the second quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2022, according to the Insolvency Service.

Some 21,232 breathing space registrations were recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Within the total, 20,919 were standard registrations and 313 were mental health breathing space registrations.

A standard breathing space is available to people with problem debt and gives legal protections from creditor action for up to 60 days.

A mental health crisis breathing space is available to someone who is receiving mental health crisis treatment. It lasts as long as the person’s mental health crisis treatment, plus 30 days.

The Insolvency Service’s figures also showed the number of people across England and Wales going into personal insolvency was 11% lower than in the second quarter of 2022.

Some 26,390 personal insolvencies were recorded in the second quarter of 2023, which was also 8% lower then in the first quarter of this year.

Individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) made up two-thirds (66%) of personal insolvencies in the second quarter of this year, with debt relief orders (DROs) making up 27% and bankruptcies the remaining 7%.

The number of bankruptcies registered in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 4% from the previous quarter and by 11% from the same quarter last year.

Bankruptcy numbers in the first half of 2023 increased from the 40-year low in 2022, the Insolvency Service said.

The number of DROs also increased compared with the previous quarter and the second quarter of 2022, while the number of IVAs fell, both compared with the previous quarter and the second quarter of 2022.

Company insolvencies rose to their highest quarterly level since 2009.

Between April 1 and June 30 2023, 6,342 company insolvencies were registered across England and Wales.

The number of company insolvencies in the second quarter of 2023 was the highest since the second quarter of 2009, 9% higher than in first quarter of 2023 and 13% higher than in the second quarter of 2022.

The number of creditors’ voluntary liquidations (CVLs), at 5,240, was the highest quarterly level since records started in 1960, the Insolvency Service said.

From the start of the Covid-19 pandemic until mid-2021, numbers of company insolvencies had been low when compared with pre-pandemic levels.

This is likely to have been driven in part by Government fiscal and other measures that were put in place to give support during the pandemic, the Service said.