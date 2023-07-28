BP hopes to avoid Shell’s expectation miss as it reports profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

BP hopes to avoid Shell’s expectation miss as it reports profits

By Press Association
BP beat expectations in the first quarter of the year (Peter Byrne/PA)
BP will be hoping it can avoid the fate of its fellow London rival Shell on Tuesday, when the oil major discloses how profitable it was in the second quarter of the year.

Analysts expect the oil giant to unveil billions of dollars in profit. But shareholders might be nervously eyeing Shell’s results announcement on Thursday ahead of the BP report.

Shell reported a 5.1 billion dollar profit (£3.9 billion) in adjusted earnings, showing that its finances are returning closer to pre-energy crisis times.

But that was half a billion pounds lower than the 5.6 billion dollars (£4.3 billion) that the company’s analysts had expected it to make.

Shell
Shell reported results that disappointed shareholders on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

Analysts already expect BP to make less money, about 3.5 billion dollars (£2.7 billion) in underlying replacement cost profit, but investors might hope that it will not miss those expectations.

Shell said that its profit had reduced due to it receiving lower prices for the oil and gas that it sells.

The business also reported lower margins at its refining unit, sold less liquid natural gas than the quarter before – LNG is generally more popular when it is winter in the northern hemisphere – and its LNG trading business also fared worse.

The fates of both companies often track each other closely. In May both companies reported expectation-beating profits, Shell by £1.4 billion and BP by about half a billion pounds.

Then, as now, their profits sparked calls for more to be done to ensure that the windfall from higher energy prices that were sparked by Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine does not benefit oil companies while ordinary people suffer.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats on Thursday called for changes to the windfall tax after Shell and British Gas owner Centrica announced their results.

It is likely that the same will happen on Tuesday when BP reports.