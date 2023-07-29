Government accused of preventing settlement as RMT members strike

The leader of the biggest rail workers’ union has accused the Government of preventing a settlement of the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, which is causing fresh travel disruption on Saturday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union walked out for the day, leading to the widespread cancellation of train services.

The union has been embroiled in the dispute for over a year, with no sign of a breakthrough.

Controversial plans to close most ticket offices have worsened the dispute.

RMT members on the picket line at Euston this morning as 20,000 rail workers again take strike action in defence of our railway#StaffOurStations #SaveTicketOffices pic.twitter.com/X6hvNRR9Bh — RMT (@RMTunion) July 29, 2023

There were picket lines outside railway stations across England on Saturday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the decision to close ticket offices will only save about £89 million – a “tiny fraction” of the £1 billion he claims has been spent by the Government to “artificially keep the dispute going and prevent a settlement”.

He said: “The public is being ripped off not only to financially underwrite this dispute that could have been settled 18 months ago, but also to fund the closure of ticket offices which they rely on.

“Closing 1,000 ticket offices will only save a small fraction of the money spent on rail company indemnity, to prolong the strike and the handsome profits they have made.

“Ticket office closures are not popular with the public and we have seen mass opposition across the country.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch joins the picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Not only are ticket office closures being used as a fig leaf for the wholesale de-staffing of stations, but this is the thin end of the wedge for getting rid of staff across the railway network, something our union will oppose vigorously.

“The elderly, vulnerable and disabled will no longer want to and in some cases be unable to use the railway because trained and friendly staff are waiting to assist them.

“Our union remains wholly committed to reaching a negotiated settlement on pay, jobs, security and conditions.

“But our members remain steadfast in their industrial action and will not be cowed into submission by anyone.”

Passengers were advised to check their travel arrangements as the strike will see wide variations in services across the country, with trains starting later and finishing much earlier than usual.

If you are travelling on 29 July, services may be much busier than usual due to RMT industrial action. No longer travelling? Find out about ticket refunds and changes at https://t.co/N9fhJzH9QD pic.twitter.com/Hhe5FG2tvn — Rail Delivery Group (@RailDeliveryGrp) July 28, 2023

In some areas only about half of train services will run, while others will have no services at all.

In a message to families whose summer holiday plans have been affected by the latest walk-out, the RMT senior assistant general secretary said “we need to stand together rather than fight each other”.

Standing on a picket line outside Euston Station in north London, Eddie Dempsey told the PA news agency: “What I’d say to them is, if they’re honest, people are going to find it difficult on a strike day.

“But everyone in this country is finding it hard when it’s not a strike day.

“And the reason for that is because we’ve got a Government that is presiding over a massive cost-of-living crisis, everybody’s wages have been falling, all of our public services are under-funded, we can see all of the services we rely on in the country in a state of managed decline, nothing’s getting better.

“So, if people are being really honest, they’ll recognise that everyone in this country is having a pretty difficult time virtually every day of the week, and so I’d say to them, you need to join in with campaigns like ours.”

He said the “public have been extremely supportive” of the RMT strikes.

Mr Dempsey said the union has “had no formal negotiations of any kind since mid-April”, claiming that the “industry side haven’t got any mandate from Government” for fresh talks.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesman said the strike would disrupt the plans of families during the summer holidays.

“This will lead to disappointment, frustration, and financial strain for tens of thousands of people.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

“Our advice is to check before you travel.”

Louise Haigh, shadow transport secretary, has written to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, telling him to “get back to work” and sit down with rail unions and operators to end the strikes.

Labour said the transport secretary has not met either of the two rail unions at the centre of the rail strikes since before Christmas last year.

Ms Haigh said: “The fact that Mark Harper has refused to do his job whilst the British public have faced over a year of rail chaos is unacceptable.

“The very least we should expect from the transport secretary is to sit down with the unions and rail operators, to try and reach an agreement to end these strikes for good.

“The fact he has failed to do even that means we can safely add the transport secretary to the list of things that do not work in Britain any more.”