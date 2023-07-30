Argos ‘well positioned’ to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argos ‘well positioned’ to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

By Press Association
The boss in charge of Argos has said the retailer is ‘well positioned’ to face up to the challenge of Amazon and other online retail giants (John Stillwell/PA)
Argos is “well positioned” to face up to the challenge of Amazon and other online retail giants, according to bosses at parent firm Sainsbury’s.

Paula Nickolds, the boss of the grocery giant’s general merchandise business including Argos, said the retail brand has maintained its “strong emotional bond with customers” despite changes to its operations amid shifting consumer habits.

It comes as the high street stalwart marks 50 years since it was founded by Richard Thompson in July 1973.

The originally catalogue-oriented retailer rapidly grew across the UK to become one of the UK’s most recognisable high street brands.

However, its recent history has come amid a backdrop of fierce change in the retail industry amid the intense competition of online general retailers.

Argos was taken over by Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second largest supermarket chain in 2016, as part of its £1.4 billion takeover of Home Retail Group.

Three years ago, Argos announced it would discontinue production of its recognisable printed catalogue as it blamed weaker demand for it from shoppers.

Paula Nickolds
Former John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolds joined Sainsbury’s in 2021 (Greg Funnell/PA)

Ms Nickolds said the retailer has reinvented parts of its business over the years in order to keep up with what customers want and told the PA news agency it has kept strong support as a result.

“There are many customers who hold a lot of nostalgia for our catalogues and products like toys they bought from us years ago, but our ability to transform and keep relevance with customers is a really exciting thing to be a part of,” she said.

“This industry doesn’t stand still so Argos hasn’t either. But if you look at data like our customer satisfaction figures it shows customers continue to have a very positive relationship with our brand.

“And for us, we really hope that future generations will also have that relationship with Argos.”

Changing consumer demand also saw the business reveal three years ago that it planned to close the majority of its standalone shops as it shifted further towards toward sites within supermarkets and its delivery operation.

Sainsbury’s has said it expects to have 160 standalone stores and between 430 and 460 Argos counters within its supermarkets.

When asked whether changes will help Argos against the challenge of industry titan Amazon, Ms Nickolds said: “Everything we’ve been doing recently means we are very well-position to face that challenge.

“The breadth of our business gives us a unique position when it comes to next day delivery and collection across the country.”

Earlier this month, Sainsbury’s revealed that Argos sales grew by 5.1% over the 16 weeks to June 24, to drive growth in its general merchandise arm.