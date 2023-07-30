What does the new consumer duty mean for financial firms’ customers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What does the new consumer duty mean for financial firms’ customers?

By Press Association
A new consumer duty has come into force (PA)
A new consumer duty has come into force, setting new standards for financial firms to follow.

Here is a look at how the duty works and what it will mean for customers:

– What has happened?

On Monday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced a new consumer duty requiring firms to put customers at the heart of what they do.

The new duty has come into force for new and existing products and services that are open for sale or renewal. It will be introduced on July 31 next year for closed products or services.

It sets higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and requires firms to put their customers’ needs first.

– What will this mean for consumers?

Firms will have to provide helpful and responsive customer service, help customers to make good decisions through timely communications that are straightforward to understand and provide products and services that meet consumers’ needs and work as expected.

Letters in a door letterbox
Financial firms will have to provide timely communications under the new consumer duty (PA)

It should be as easy to complain about or switch and cancel products or services as it is to buy them.

Firms should also be able to explain and justify their pricing decisions, including being able to show that rates offer fair value.

Vulnerable customers are also at the heart of the duty. This could mean, for example, firms needing to make sure there is effective access for those who do not go online regularly.

– Do I still need to shop around?

Yes. Customers should still shop around and compare products. The consumer duty will help arm consumers with information that could make it easier for them to shop around.

– What concerns have already been highlighted?

The FCA’s financial lives survey found that one in seven (14%) adults who held one or more financial products – or 7.4 million people if the findings were projected across the UK – had unsuccessfully tried to contact one or more of their financial services providers in the 12 months to May last year.

An estimated 3.6 million people (7%) were able to contact one of their financial services providers but could not get the information or support they wanted.

In May 2022, only 41% of people had confidence in the UK financial services industry, and just over a third (36%) agreed that most financial firms are honest and transparent in the way they treat them.

Adults with characteristics of vulnerability were more likely to report that customer support services did not help them at all to achieve what they wanted to do.

A man using a laptop
It is hoped the consumer duty will improve trust and confidence in financial services over the longer term (PA)

– What should the duty achieve in the longer term?

It is hoped that, over time, the duty will improve trust and confidence in financial services.

Firms are required under the duty to act in good faith towards customers, avoid foreseeable harm and enable and support customers to pursue their financial objectives.

– What should firms have done to prepare?

The FCA expects boards, or equivalent management bodies, to have clear oversight of consumer duty implementation plans.

Firms should have been asking themselves questions, such as whether they are satisfied their products and services are well designed to meet the needs of consumers in the target market and perform as expected.

They should have also considered how they adapt their communications to meet the needs of customers with characteristics of vulnerability.

– What will happen if what firms do is not up to scratch?

The FCA will monitor firms’ actions to comply with the duty and take steps, including enforcement action if appropriate, if it finds they are consistently not providing good outcomes for their customers.