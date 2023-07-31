Capita chief Jon Lewis to retire from outsourcing firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Capita chief Jon Lewis to retire from outsourcing firm

By Press Association
General view of a Capita sign outside their offices in Bournemouth, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General view of a Capita sign outside their offices in Bournemouth, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Capita has announced boss Jon Lewis will retire from the outsourcing giant next year.

The London-listed firm said Mr Lewis, who has led the firm since 2017, will step down as chief executive towards the end of this year, and will remain involved in the business until next July to help with its transition.

Adolfo Hernandez, current vice president of global telecommunications at Amazon Web Services, will take over as chief executive.

The firm said Mr Lewis’s departure comes after he told the board last year he was considering his future options, including his eventual retirement.

Jon Lewis, Capita
Jon Lewis is set to step down as CEO by the end of the year (Capita/PA)

The move comes two months after Capita revealed it would take a hit of up to £20 million from a recent cyber attack that saw some customer, supplier and staff data accessed by hackers.

David Lowden, chairman of the company, stressed that Mr Lewis decided to delay his “possible retirement from Capita due to the cyber incident we experienced in March”

He added: “On behalf of the board and everyone at Capita, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to Jon and pay tribute to his significant commitment and achievements at Capita over the past five years.

“He has shown outstanding leadership and determination in rebuilding Capita from the ground up.

“It is now a purpose-led business which Jon has refocused, strengthened and returned to growth, while rebuilding client trust and improving colleague engagement. He should be rightly proud of his achievements.”

Mr Lewis said: “It has been a privilege to lead the turnaround of Capita over the past five years.

“I remain fully committed to delivering the group’s strategy and enabling a smooth transition to Adolfo as the new CEO over the coming months.”