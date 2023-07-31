Heineken says customers bought less beer after price increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heineken says customers bought less beer after price increases

By Press Association
Heineken has said higher prices led to lower volumes of beer being sold to customers (David Lindsay/PA)
Brewing giant Heineken has cuts its earnings guidance after consumer demand was hit by price increases.

The Dutch brewer, which also makes Fosters and Amstel, said it made “significant price increases” at the start of the year in an effort to offset “unprecedented levels of commodity and energy inflation”.

In the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said beer prices were 10.2% higher in June than a year earlier.

On Monday, the brewer said the volume of beer it sold over the first half of 2023 was down 5.6% year-on-year.

It told shareholders it saw a sharper 7.6% drop over the second quarter as a result of the “cumulative effect of pricing actions” and tough economic conditions on its customers.

The group reported “disappointing” trading in Vietnam, weakness in Nigeria amid volatile economic environment and softness in North America. It said trading in Europe was in line with expectations.

As a result, the firm reduced its predicted earnings for the year, indicating that it expects growth in operating profit before one-off costs to be between zero and a mid single-digit percentage.

Heineken beer sales down
Heineken has seen a sales dip (Heineken/PA)

It had previously pointed towards growth between a mid and high-single digit percentage.

Meanwhile, the firm reported that total revenues grew by 6.3% to 17.4 billion euros (£14.9 billion) over the half-year due to the benefit from higher pricing.

It said it also benefited from customers continuing to buy more premium brands.

Its own Heineken brand help support growth, as it also hailed stronger performances from Desperados, Birra Moretti and Beavertown beers.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Heineken’s had a wobble in the first half with a big miss versus market expectations, causing the shares to stumble in early trading.

“Despite this, price hikes were enough to offset lower volumes, helping the top line move to keep moving in the right direction for now.

“But bumper revenues didn’t make their way down to the bottom line as inflationary pressures and increased marketing spending took their toll.”