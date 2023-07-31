Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia’s money app Snoop snapped up by Vanquis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia’s money app Snoop snapped up by Vanquis

By Press Association
Ex-Virgin Money chief Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia sells money app Snoop to Vanquis Banking Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ex-Virgin Money chief Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia sells money app Snoop to Vanquis Banking Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former Virgin Money boss Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia’s money-saving app Snoop has been sold to a specialist bank, four years after launching.

Vanquis Banking Group said it had acquired the fintech platform for an undisclosed sum.

The takeover is expected to help Snoop grow by bringing it under the ownership of the banking group which has 1.7 million customers, and focuses on consumers who have been declined credit from high-street lenders.

The budgeting app, which uses Open Banking to let people track their bank accounts and spending from different providers in one place, was founded by British businesswoman Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia in 2019.

The standard app is free to use, but a £4.99 monthly subscription service to Snoop Plus gives users more features such as creating unlimited spending alerts and custom spending reports, or tracking total net worth.

It pledges to target savings of up to £1,500 a year for customers through saving and budgeting.

Dame Jayne-Anne served as the chief executive of bank Virgin Money from 2007 until 2018 when it was acquired by Clydesdale Bank owner CYBG.

She briefly headed up Salesforce in 2019 before stepping down to focus on growing Snoop, where she is currently the chair.

The amount Vanquis paid for the acquisition was not revealed by either companies.

Snoop had net assets totalling £14.5 million at the end of 2021, and hired 43 staff on average during the year, according to its accounts filed on Companies House.

Reports say it the firm was valued at £47 million at the end of a fundraise in 2021.

Meanwhile, Vanquis reported it swung to a pre-tax loss of £14.5 million in the first half of the year, down sharply from a profit of £46.9 million the same time last year, after it saw costs climb amid persistently high inflation.

Ian McLaughlin, the incoming chief executive of Vanquis, said: “I am delighted Snoop is becoming part of our group and am confident that the combination of our customers and scale, with Snoop’s market leading technology, will allow us to go from strength to strength.”

John Natalizia, chief executive of Snoop, said: “Snoop’s ambition is to make everyone better off, and we believe that personalisation is the most powerful way to empower people to take control of their finances and make a real difference to their spending habits.

“Today’s announcement strengthens our purpose, and Vanquis Banking Group is the perfect partner to help the business grow.”