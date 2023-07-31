Number of ‘Isa millionaires’ tops 4,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Number of ‘Isa millionaires’ tops 4,000

By Press Association
The number of Isa millionaires has nearly tripled year-on-year from 1,480 in 2019/2020, figures show (PA)
The number of “Isa millionaires” has surged to more than 4,000, according to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) figures.

Some 4,070 savers were sitting on Isa pots worth more than £1 million, as of April 2021, according to the data, obtained following a freedom of information (FOI) request on behalf of financial services network the Openwork Partnership.

The number of Isa millionaires has nearly tripled year-on-year from 1,480 in 2019/2020, according to the HMRC figures.

The latest total is also around nine times the 450 Isa millionaires recorded in 2015/16.

According to the latest data from April 2021, the 50 top Isa investors were sitting on average pots of £8,509,000.

The average Isa millionaire pot was £1,397,000, with these savers being likely to have their money in stocks and shares.

Isas have the advantage of being ringfenced from the taxman and investors can pay in up to £20,000 annually.

Savers do have a personal allowance, meaning many people do not pay tax on savings held in various types of non-Isa accounts.

But as savings rates have increased recently, more people could find themselves tipped over that allowance. The personal savings allowance is £1,000 for basic rate taxpayers and £500 for higher rate taxpayers. The personal savings allowance covers bank and building society accounts as well as various other types of accounts.

Setul Metha, head of partnership services at the Openwork Partnership, said: “The Isa has not only created thousands of millionaires, but it has also empowered millions of ordinary investors to build a nest egg alongside their pension.”