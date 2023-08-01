HSBC reports pre-tax profit of £16.9 billion for the first half of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

HSBC reports pre-tax profit of £16.9 billion for the first half of 2023

By Press Association
HSBC’s revenue also increased by 12.3 billion US dollars (PA)
HSBC’s revenue also increased by 12.3 billion US dollars (PA)

HSBC has reported “strong” pre-tax profits of 21.7 billion US dollars (£16.9 billion) for the first half of 2023.

The group said profit before tax rose by 12.9 billion US dollars (£10.1 billion) compared to the same period last year.

HSBC’s revenue also increased by 12.3 billion US dollars (£9.6 billion) to 36.9 billion US dollars (£28.8 billion), with the company highlighting interest rate rises as a driving factor in the result.

Noel Quinn, HSBC’s group chief executive, said in a statement: “We have delivered a strong first-half performance and are confident of achieving our revised mid-teens return on tangible equity target in 2023 and 2024.

“There was good broad-based profit generation around the world, higher revenue in our global businesses driven by strong net interest income, and continued tight cost control.

“I am also pleased that we can reward our shareholders with a second interim dividend of 0.10 US dollars per share and a second share buy-back in 2023 of up to 2 billion US dollars, with substantial further distribution capacity still expected ahead.

“There is still much work to do, especially given the many challenges in the global economy, but I am confident about the future as we move further into the next phase of our strategy and focus on opportunities to drive value creation, diversify our revenue and retain tight cost control.”

In its interim results statement, the group said it has raised its “2023 full-year guidance for net interest income to above 35 billion US dollars” (£27.3 billion) in the wake of “current market consensus for global central bank rates”.

HSBC’s quarterly results included pre-tax profits of 8.8 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion) and 16.7 billion US dollars (£13.3 billion) in revenue.