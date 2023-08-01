HSBC sees profits more than double on rising interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

HSBC sees profits more than double on rising interest rates

By Press Association
HSBC said a very small proportion of mortgage customers are struggling (PA)
HSBC said a very small proportion of mortgage customers are struggling (PA)

Banking giant HSBC has unveiled its second share buyback of the year after profits more than doubled thanks to interest rate rises in the UK and globally.

The company notched up pre-tax profits of 21.7 billion US dollars (£16.9 billion) for the first half of 2023, up from 8.4 billion US dollars (£6.6 billion) a year ago after a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter.

It said revenue soared by 51% to 36.9 billion US dollars (£28.8 billion) over the half-year, boosted by higher interest rates.

HSBC also hiked its full-year guidance for net interest income to over 35 billion US dollars (£27.3 billion) in the wake of “current market consensus for global central bank rates”.

Interest rates have been surging in the UK and globally as policymakers look to rein in high inflation.

In Britain, this has sent mortgage rates racing to highs not seen for 15 years, adding to cost pressures and sky-high food prices that are hitting households and businesses hard.

British banks – which have seen their figures buoyed by rising borrowing costs – have come under pressure this year to do more to pass on interest rate rises to savers.

HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn insisted the group was “trying to get the balance right between savings and mortgages”.

He said: “We’re very cognisant of the pressure that people are facing at the moment in a high interest rate environment.”

The bank set aside 900 million US dollars (£702 million) in the second quarter, up 500 million US dollars (£390 million) on a year ago, for loans expected to turn sour amid the cost crisis and wider economic uncertainty, with much of the increase due to worries over commercial real estate lending in China and commercial loans in the UK.

This took its expected credit losses charge to 1.3 billion (£1 billion) for the first half as a whole.

HSBC said that between the last quarter of 2022 and the end of 2023, more than half of all its fixed rate mortgage customers will have come off their deals on to more expensive rates.

But HSBC said a very small proportion of customers are struggling.

The results come as banks are facing widespread reforms over account closures after the Nigel Farage de-banking row that last week led to the resignation of NatWest chief executive Alison Rose.

Mr Quinn said HSBC does not close customer accounts “based on their lawful personal views” and said the group was looking for clarity over the rules after the Government demanded an overhaul of the regulations, including the need to give customers more notice that accounts will be shut.

There have been concerns that this could leave banks exposed to financial crime and money laundering.

“It’s in all our interests that there’s clarity on this point,” Mr Quinn said.

The group’s figures showed profits were also buoyed by a 1.5 billion US dollar (£1.2 billion) provisional gain from its purchase of the UK arm of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB UK).

It launched another 2 billion US dollar (£1.6 billion) share buyback programme – following on from the last one announced in May – as it continues to boost investor returns in the face of pressure from its biggest shareholder, Chinese insurer Ping An.

Mr Quinn cheered a “strong first-half performance”.

“There is still much work to do, especially given the many challenges in the global economy, but I am confident about the future,” Mr Quinn added.