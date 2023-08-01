Greggs targets more shops in supermarkets and airports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Greggs targets more shops in supermarkets and airports

By Press Association
Bakery chain Greggs has said it plans to open more shops in supermarkets and airports (Greggs/PA)
Greggs has said it will target more shops in supermarkets and airports as the company’s continued expansion helped to drive sales higher.

Bosses at the Newcastle-based business also said it benefited from its “value position” over the first half of the year amid continued demand from customers with squeezed household finances.

The high street bakery chain revealed that sales jumped 21.5% to £844 million for the six months to July 1.

This included a boost from higher demand from customers, price increases and new store openings.

Greggs said it increased its store estate by 50 to 2,378 shops across the UK, after opening 94 sites but shutting 44 over the half year.

The company has outlined ambitions to grow its estate to “significantly more than 3,000 shops” over the long term.

It plans to accelerate its growth plans over the rest of the year and anticipates it will have had 150 net openings across the whole of 2023.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said Greggs’ growth plans are “on track” and will target more locations where it feels the brand is under-represented.

“We have targeted travel locations and opened in airports like Glasgow, Cardiff and Gatwick,” she told the PA news agency.

“Customers will also see us continue to open more shops within supermarkets and have already opened a number within Tesco and Sainsbury’s shops.

“We have a really strong pipeline of new sites and will target more of those areas.”

Greggs chief executive Roisin Currie said the bakery chain plans to open more outlets in supermarkets and airports (Greggs/PA)

On Tuesday, Greggs also said its sales over the latest half-year were boosted by increased evening trade, as it saw customers buy more products such as pizza, chicken goujons and flatbreads.

It came as the company reported a pre-tax profit of £80 million for the period, increasing from £55.8 million a year earlier.

Ms Currie added: “Greggs strong performance continued in the first half of 2023 as we deliver on our strategic growth plan.

“With consumers remaining under pressure, we continue to offer exceptional value, which is reflected in our performance and growing market share.”