Metro Bank swings to half-year profit as it ‘fixes issues of the past’

Metro Bank has hailed its strongest financial performance in “several years” after swinging to a half-year profit, as it was bolstered by higher interest rates and the completion of its turnaround plan.

The banking group reported a pre-tax profit of £15.4 million in the half year to the end of June, up from a loss of £10.5 million last year.

The high-street chain, which has 76 branches known as “stores”, said it marked its first half-year of statutory profitability since its transformation plan completed, after overcoming legacy issues including historic global sanctions.

It had also suffered heavy losses during Covid and faced fines from the UK regulator over an accounting blunder.

But Metro Bank said it had worked on “fixing issues of the past while positioning ourselves for the future” as it implemented cost-saving measures including greater use of automation for engagement with customers.

The bank, like other high-street lenders, has seen its net interest income bolstered by higher borrowing costs over the past 18 months, revealing it jumped by nearly a quarter to £221 million compared to the same time last year.

It comes as the Bank of England’s base rate hit 5% after a prolonged cycle of interest rate hikes.

But Metro Bank noted that rising rates had “partially” flowed through to deposits as well, with the cost of paying out interest on savings rising during the latest period.

UK banks are under pressure from MPs and regulators to pass on higher rates to loyal savers in the same vein that borrowing costs have spiked.

Meanwhile, more customers raided their savings as the rising cost-of-living squeezed household incomes, the banking group revealed.

It saw a 3% fall in its total deposits over the half-year as people drew down balances, and amid a more competitive savings environment.

Metro Bank said it wants to remain ‘rooted in the communities we serve’ by keeping its network of branches (Nick Ansell/PA)

Metro Bank said it was steaming ahead with plans to expand its store network in the North of England, having previously said it wants to open 11 more branches by the end of 2025.

Its stores are open seven days a week, 362 days a year. It also set up 52 of its stores as “safe spaces”, which are places where people suffering domestic abuse can go to seek support.

Daniel Frumkin, the bank’s chief executive, said: “Whilst competitors continue to shrink their branch numbers and reduce hours, we are continuing to see the benefits of being rooted in the communities we serve and we believe this will continue to differentiate our proposition in the years ahead.”

Last month, Virgin Money said it was planning to shut almost a third of its bank branches as it saw fewer people go into banks in favour of online services.

And in June, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays announced they were axing another 63 branches between them in a fresh swathe of closures.

Mr Frumkin added: “The first six months of 2023 mark our first set of results since we completed our turnaround at the end of 2022 and has seen us deliver our strongest financial performance in several years.”