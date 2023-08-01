Domino’s Pizza to serve up stronger profits than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domino’s Pizza to serve up stronger profits than expected

By Press Association
Domino’s profits look likely to be higher than expected (Domino’s/PA)
Domino’s Pizza has said profits are set to surpass predictions after it served up strong sales figures for the first half of 2023.

Shares in the pizza delivery chain rose by more than 8% in early trading on Tuesday as a result.

The London-listed business said it benefitted from store openings, demand for deals from customers and improved delivery times.

It saw group revenues jump by 19.6% over the six months to June 25, as it benefitted from 29 site openings.

Meanwhile, like-for-like system sales increased by 9.7% for the half-year, with an 8.2% rise in the latest quarter.

Domino’s added that trading momentum has been “encouraging” over the first three weeks of the current half-year, with a 7.9% like-for-like rise.

The group said continued positive demand means it is set to post an underlying core profit of between £132 million and £138 million for the year. Analysts had guided towards a profit of £127.6 million.

Elias Diaz Sese, interim chief executive officer, said: “We have delivered a strong first half of 2023 with continued growth in orders and sales.

“Thanks to our alignment with our brilliant franchise partners, we have been able to accelerate our progress on the strategic initiatives set out at the beginning of the year, with a significant acceleration in store openings, greater app penetration and material improvements in delivery times.

“Today’s results are testament to the hard work of our colleagues and franchise partners who have worked relentlessly to ensure nobody delivers like Domino’s.”

Andrew Rennie will take over permanently as chief executive officer of the business from next week.

Shares in the company were up 8.6% at 377.2p on Tuesday morning.