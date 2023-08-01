Number of households missing essential payments ‘is back to winter levels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Number of households missing essential payments ‘is back to winter levels’

By Press Association
Many households are continuing to struggle despite the warmer weather that should lead to lower energy bills (PA)
Many households are continuing to struggle despite the warmer weather that should lead to lower energy bills (PA)

The number of households missing essential payments has risen to 2.4 million – in line with the levels seen last winter, a watchdog has warned.

Which?’s July consumer insight tracker found that the number of those missing or defaulting on a housing, bill, loan or credit card payment was significantly higher than in May and in line with the high numbers seen last winter.

It indicates many households are continuing to struggle even in warmer weather, when energy costs should be lower.

Of the missed payments, 1.5 million households missed or defaulted on a household bill such as energy, water or council tax in the month to July 13.

Some 65% of those who missed a household bill payment reported that they missed more than one.

Cash alongside an energy bill displayed on a mobile phone
Almost half of those who missed a household bill payment said they missed an energy bill (PA)

Of those who missed a household bill payment, almost half (49%) missed a water bill, around half (48%) an energy bill, four in 10 (38%) a phone bill and around a third (34%) a council tax payment.

The tracker also estimates that 770,000 households missed or defaulted on a housing payment in the month to July 13, affecting one in 20 renters (5.7%) and 3.4% of mortgage holders.

Almost six in 10 households (59%) – or 16.7 million – reported making at least one adjustment such as cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing to cover essential spending such as utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicines in the last month.

Which? also found consumer confidence in their current household situation fell 16 points in the last month to positive 9, down from positive 25 in June.

Less than a fifth of consumers (17%) said they think their household financial situation will get better over the next 12 months, while four in 10 (37%) said they think it will get worse.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research has found that the number of households missing essential payments has risen to 2.4 million – in line with the high levels seen last winter – showing that though inflation might have peaked, the human cost of the cost of living crisis continues to rise.

“With interest rates predicted to rise again, these pressures on household finances are only set to increase. We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and reach out to their bill provider for help.

“As so many people face financial hardship, Which? is calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and telecoms, to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges during this crisis.”