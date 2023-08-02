BAE Systems hikes full-year outlook on military spending boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BAE Systems hikes full-year outlook on military spending boost

By Press Association
Defence giant BAE Systems has upped its full year earnings outlook after notching up a new record for orders as the war in Ukraine drives military spending higher (PA)
Defence giant BAE Systems has upped its full-year earnings outlook after notching up a new record for orders as the war in Ukraine drives military spending higher.

Britain’s biggest defence company said it secured £21.1 billion of orders in the six months to June 30, taking its backlog of orders to a record high of £66.2 billion.

The firm – which builds ships, submarines and fighter jets – said it now expects annual underlying earnings growth of 6% to 8%, up from its previous forecast for 4% to 6%.

It also increased its guidance for full-year sales growth, to 5% to 7%, up from 3% to 5%.

Shares in the FTSE 100 listed firm lifted 5% in morning trading on Wednesday.

It said governments worldwide were facing an “increasingly uncertain world”, which is seeing them hike spending on military equipment.

BAE posted an 11% rise in half-year sales to £12 billion, while its underlying earnings rose by 10% to £1.3 billion.

Pre-tax profits for continuing operations jumped to £1.2 billion in the first half from £779 million a year earlier.

It announced an 11% increase in its interim dividend to 11.5p and in another boost for shareholders, the group unveiled another three-year share buyback programme worth £1.5 billion.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “Our global footprint, deep customer relationships and leading technologies enable us to effectively support the national security requirements and multi-domain ambitions of our Government customers in an increasingly uncertain world.

“With a record order backlog and good operational performance, we’re well positioned to continue delivering sustained growth in the coming years.”

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said BAE’s prospects look increasingly rosy given soaring defence budgets globally.

He said: “A strong set of first-half results have shown that BAE occupies a key space in the defence market.

“And with some of its biggest buyers, the UK, US and Europe, all expected to continue raising defence budgets over the coming years, the sky really is the limit for this jet-maker.”