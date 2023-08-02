Holidaymakers ‘spend nearly £100 more per day than they would at home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holidaymakers ‘spend nearly £100 more per day than they would at home’

By Press Association
Setting a budget and checking your balance can help avoid the post-holiday blues, according to Starling Bank (Peter Byrne/PA)
Setting a budget and checking your balance can help avoid the post-holiday blues, according to Starling Bank (Peter Byrne/PA)

Holidaymakers spend nearly £100 per day more typically while they are away than they would at home, a survey indicates.

On average, people spend £95.40 more per day, in addition to travel to and from and accommodation at their destination, while they are away, compared with their spending at home, Starling Bank found.

This equates to around £688 more spent over the course of a holiday lasting one week.

Half (50%) of those surveyed said they overspend when holidaying abroad, with 11% of them going into debt as a result. Wanting to enjoy themselves and getting caught out by items that are more expensive than anticipated were among the reasons why people said that they overspent.

One in six (16%) holidaymakers make a budget and stick to it, according to the  survey of 2,000 people across the UK carried out by Opinium in July.

Different currencies
One in six holidaymakers set a budget and stick to it, according to Starling Bank (Yui Mok/PA)

Four in 10 (41%) people wait until the holiday is over to check their bank balance, or until their bank statement comes through to look over their total spend. More than one-third (37%) said they are “surprised” about their holiday outgoings when they do check their bank balance.

More than one in seven (15%) people said that as a result of overspending, they have been forced to cancel future social plans. One in 11 (9%) have struggled to buy groceries, 8% have had to borrow money from friends or family members to tide them over, and 7% said they have struggled to pay their rent or mortgage.

Rachel Kerrone, brand and marketing director at Starling Bank said: “Setting a holiday budget and frequently checking your bank balance might not sound like fun, but it can help soften the post-holiday blues by reducing the worry of overspending.”