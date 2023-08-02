US debt downgrade hits global markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US debt downgrade hits global markets

By Press Association
Fitch downgraded the US’s debt rating on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fitch downgraded the US’s debt rating on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

European markets suffered a big hit on Wednesday as the shock of a downgrade to the US’s debt rating rocked global markets.

In London, the FTSE 100 dropped by as much as 1.9% during the day but had clawed back some of its losses by the time the closing bell sounded in the afternoon.

The index of the UK’s biggest companies closed the day 1.4% lower, a 104.64-point drop which saw it end at 7,561.63.

It came after Fitch, the rating agency, said on Tuesday evening that it had downgraded the US’s debt from the highest rating, AAA, to AA+.

“The effect of the downgrade appears to be being felt more keenly by Asian and European stocks, however one can’t help feeling that the action really doesn’t change that much when it comes to the overall global growth outlook, which means today’s move lower could simply by just another dip buying opportunity. Time will tell,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“The timing of the intervention was curious as well with the agency criticising the deterioration in political governance over the continued multiple stand-offs over the debt ceiling and rising debt levels, as if this was a new thing, ignoring the fact that it has been an ongoing theme for the last 10 years.

“If anything, the decision has come a decade too late given Standard & Poor’s did a similar thing over 10 years ago.

“The report made several accurate observations about the US fiscal situation, as well as its governance, however none of what was outlined by Fitch in yesterday’s report is a surprise to most people.”

In Europe, the Cac 40 closed down 1.3% and the German Dax index had lost 1.4% of its value by the close of play.

In New York, the S&P 500 was trading down 1.3% while the Dow Jones had dropped 0.7% shortly after European markets closed.

On currency markets the pound dropped 0.6% to 1.271 dollars and rose by 0.1% to 1.162 euros.

It was a good day for shareholders of BAE systems as the weapons manufacturer upped its outlook for the full year, sending shares soaring 5.4%.

The business said that it had received record orders due to the Kremlin’s full-scale attack on Ukraine.

It secured orders of £21.1 billion in the six months to the end of June, and faces a record backlog as a result, with £66.2 billion of orders on its books.

As a result, annual underlying earnings are expected to be between 6-8% – a full 2 percentage points higher than it had previously guided.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey also had a good day. The housebuilder said on Wednesday morning that the start of the year was “encouraging” despite increased mortgages putting pressure on buyers.

Shares in the business were up 3.5%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems, up 59.4p to 992.8p, Convatec Group, up 13p to 218.8p, Taylor Wimpey, up 3.25p to 117.35p, Smurfit Kappa Group, up 56p to 3,116p, and Relx, up 7p to 2,610p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, down 52.6p to 885p, Endeavor Mining, down 95p to 1,735p, Prudential, down 47p to 1,012p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 32.2p to 807.6p, and Anglo American, down 89.5p to 2,253p.