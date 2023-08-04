Year of growth for new car market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Year of growth for new car market

By Press Association
A full year of growth has been recorded by the UK’s new car market, an industry body said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A full year of growth has been recorded by the UK’s new car market, an industry body said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A full year of growth has been recorded by the UK’s new car market, an industry body said.

Registrations of new cars were up by more than a quarter in July compared with the same month last year, according to preliminary figures issued by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

That represented the 12th consecutive monthly year-on-year increase, as global supply shortages continue to ease.

New battery electric vehicles (BEVs) took a 16% market share in July.

The SMMT anticipates the figure will rise to nearly 23% across the whole of next year.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 remains Government policy.

He has been under mounting pressure over the measure after more than 40 Conservative MPs and peers wrote to him calling for the deadline to be pushed back, claiming the ban will cause “grave harm” to the economy and leave drivers “worse off”.

Responding to the SMMT’s figures, Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “Despite healthy electric registrations in July, consumer interest in EVs was flat last month according to Auto Trader advert views.

“That’s a disappointing but reliable indicator of where sales are heading, and not sufficient in what should be a period of rapid growth in adoption.

“Given the recent headlines on the 2030 ban, this isn’t surprising.

“Our political leaders are swayed by siren voices saying that abandoning green policies is the solution to our problems.

“That’s a dangerous path to go down and those voices both underestimate what can be achieved and further harm the mass adoption of EVs vehicles by spreading uncertainty and confusion.”

Final new car registration figures for July will be announced by the SMMT at 9am.