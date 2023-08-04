BA staff secure 13.1% pay increase and £1,000 one-off payment, says Unite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

BA staff secure 13.1% pay increase and £1,000 one-off payment, says Unite

By Press Association
Staff at the airline will receive the pay increase over an 18-month period (Anthony Upton/PA)
Staff at the airline will receive the pay increase over an 18-month period (Anthony Upton/PA)

British Airways (BA) workers have secured a 13.1% pay increase, trade union Unite has said.

Staff at the airline will receive the pay increase over an 18-month period, as well as a £1,000 one off payment.

The pay offer was “overwhelmingly” accepted by Unite members after a ballot was held, the trade union added.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a sizable pay increase which has been achieved by the hard work and dedication of the union’s reps and officers, hammered out in detailed negotiations.

“The fact that Unite has reversed the fire and rehire cuts while also securing a large increase in pay, underlines how the union’s relentless focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of members, is delivering for workers financially.”

A British Airways passes the control tower at Heathrow Airport (Tim Ockenden/PA)
A British Airways passes the control tower at Heathrow Airport (Tim Ockenden/PA)

BA has been contacted for comment.

It comes after the parent company of BA made a record operating profit between January and June.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) announced last month that its operating profit in the first half of 2023 reached 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion), up from a loss of 446 million euros (£383 million) in the same period last year.

Revenue reached 13.6 billion euros (£11.7 billion), an increase of nearly 45% year-on-year.

Fares were up by an average of around 9.5%, while fuel prices increased by 5.7%.

IAG added that the capacity of its flights has been restored to 94% of pre-pandemic levels.