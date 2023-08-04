Card chain Clintons prepares to shut 38 shops in restructuring – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Card chain Clintons prepares to shut 38 shops in restructuring – reports

By Press Association
Card chain Clintons is set to close 38 shops in a bid to avoid insolvency, according to reports (Alamy/PA)
Card chain Clintons is considering plans to shut 38 shops in a bid to avoid insolvency, according to reports.

It is understood the high street retailer has appointed restructuring experts from FRP Advisory as it seeks to secure its future.

The business is looking at a move which could see the firm swap its debt for equity and shut about a fifth of its estate of 179 shops, according to the Times.

The newspaper reported that the business had considered a merger deal with rival Paperchase earlier this year.

However, Paperchase saw its brand and intellectual property bought by Tesco in January after it entered administration, and its stores ultimately closed for good.

Clintons is among retailers to have been affected by depressed high street footfall and competition from online rivals.

The reports quoted documents over the restructuring plan being proposed to creditors, which said Clintons “will have no option but to commence formal insolvency proceedings” if it does not secure a deal.

It comes a day after budget retailer Wilko confirmed it filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators, putting the future of its 400 stores and roughly 12,000 staff at risk.

Clinton and FRP have been contacted for comment.