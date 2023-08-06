Pledge of community funds from electricity grid developer ‘likelier to sway men’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pledge of community funds from electricity grid developer ‘likelier to sway men’

By Press Association
Massive upgrades to the electricity grid are needed to meet climate change targets (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Massive upgrades to the electricity grid are needed to meet climate change targets (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Men are more likely than women to be swayed by promises of money for their local community by developers wanting to build vital electricity infrastructure close to where they live.

In a poll, 67% of men said that a community fund provided by an electricity grid developer would make them more in favour of a power line running within five miles of their home.

Among women, 55% said that such a fund would make them more likely to support the infrastructure upgrades.

People with higher levels of education were also more likely to support such a fund, the survey showed, and people were generally more predisposed to such a fund if they were older.

While only 50% of 18-34 year olds said this would make them more favourable, that rose for older groups, peaking at 72% for those aged between 55 and 64.

It comes days after an independent report commissioned by the Government suggested direct payments to households and community funds as a way to get support for the UK’s energy grid.

The grid is going to need to be massively expanded to cope with the green transition. Electricity will need to be transported all across the country to power heat pumps, charge electric cars and keep the lights on.

Around six in 10 of the 1,039 people polled online by Survation on July 14 said that they wanted clarity on how the power lines would increase the security of their energy supply, help reduce emissions and create jobs.

Conservative voters were more likely than the rest of the population to support updates to the infrastructure, the survey found.

It showed that 64% of voters were in favour of new electricity grid infrastructure while 71% of people who voted Conservative in 2019 were in favour.

RenewableUK director of future electricity systems Barnaby Wharton said: “This polling shows that, contrary to some widespread misconceptions, most people are actually in favour of building vital new grid infrastructure to connect up clean energy projects and enable them to deliver cheap power to British homes and businesses, increasing our energy security.

“It’s interesting for Government to note that Conservative voters support this even more than the general public.

“Not only is there a strong foundation of support for new grid development, but Government can build on that support by taking forward the recommendations in the report just released by the Government’s electricity networks commissioner Nick Winser.

“One of the clear messages from the polling is that people want to feel the benefits of hosting new grid near their homes, with funding for local community projects high on their list of priorities, alongside clear explanations of why it’s needed and how they can influence what’s built in their area.”